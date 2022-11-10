reckon with in the world of food. He has several food shows to his credit, not to mention the lip-smacking recipes he dishes out on his YouTube channel.

The latest dish on host Ranveer Brar's plate is Dum Laga Ke India on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ranveer Brar's Dum Laga Ke India Episode 1 starts off in Mumbai's Gateway of India. He says that considering the fast life that is in Mumbai, it is the food that keeps people of the city moving as nobody has the time to cook.

Ranveer's first stop is at Khao Galli in Mumbai, where you get all kinds of food. He says this is where you get a glimpse of the city. He samples Vada pao, which is also known as The Bombay Burger after which he has the famous pav bhaji. From Jimmy boy restaurant and cake shop where you can eat leisurely, Irani chai, salli boti. He then meets Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor and start off with a salad and the lassi (desi smoothie). He tries the famous sea food at the Highway Gomantak in Bandra east, a legendary place. Then Vaani and Ranveer have fish briyani and murgh biryani for dinner at worli fort.

Ranveer Brar's Dum Laga Ke India Episode 2

In the second episode, Ranveer enters Hyderabad, the city of biryani and haleem. And guess who's his eating partner here? It's none other than PV sindhu. His first top is Charminar, the city's landmark where he gets a glimpse of Hyderbad's vibrant culture. He starts off with Irani chai and osmania biscuit at Nimrah cafe and bakery near Charminar. Then he visits the famous hotel Niagara, another oldest place in Hyderabad known for traditional Hyderabadi khana. thta's not all, Ranveer also gives us a tour of the 300 year olf ittr bazaar in Hyderabad. He then samples the famous Hyderabadi biryani and the Lucknowi version at Biryani by Kilo.

Ranveer Brar's Dum Laga Ke India Episode 3

In episode 3 of Dum Laga ke India, Ranveer visits Kolkata, the city of Joy. He starts off with spicy Puchka at Dilip Da's place and the muri. No meal is complete in Kolkata without mishti, so he has kancha gola.

He then visits the Ratan biryani centre to sample Calcutta biryani. He then talks about the street art and music culture in the city. He meets the prince of pop, Armaan Malik, who we are all familiar with! He also gives us a glimpse of the college street which has a line up of book stalls. Then the duo head for dinner at BBK in Kolkata.

Ranveer Brar's Dum Laga Ke India Episode 4

Ranveer Brar finally lands in the city of opportunities—Namma Bengaluru. He talks about the nightlife in pubs and breakfast at the many tiffin rooms across the city. He makes a start with a cup of refreshing and strong filter coffee, which Bengaluru is famous for at the city's landmark Vidhana Soudha. His first stop is at the Mavalli Tiffin Rooms which has a 100 year old legacy. Ranveer enjoys the famous rava idly, Vada and filter coffee at the MTR. He then heads to the famous KR market, which is Asia's largest flower market. He also talks about the larger than life cut-outs of film stars outside theatres. We get to see the new entrant Donne biryani in Bengaluru and what makes it special. Ranveer samples the same at Venu's Donne Biriyani (mutton biryani in dried leaf bowl). Ranveer is spotted at the 3000 million old famous bugle park in Basavanagudi, south Bangalore. He then meets south actress and true blue Kannadiga—Pranitha Subhash. The two have the goli bajji (a mangalore specialty). He then takes Praneetha to sample biryani at Biryani by kilo. The two give us a peek into the BBK kitchen whose USP is the fact that they make it in Handi.The BBK chef says that the biryani in every city is customised depending on their palate and also the fact that they use locally sourced ingredients. Pranitha, being a veggie, gets to eat the Kathal biryani.

The bottom line is Ranveer Brar's Dum Laga ke India is every gastronome's delight as it will take you on a beautiful journey of culinary treats in top Indian metros and gives a feel of their culture. The show is a compulsively-watchable food series which has some great camera work, good music and of course the oh-so tempting foods. I need my biryani now! Chef Ranveer Brar keeps the audience hooked with total engagement with his subject. Every food lover will love this show!

Chef Ranveer Brar's food series Dum Laga Ke India - sponsored by Biryani By Kilo will start streaming on 9th November on hotstar and 16th November on YouTube