This Republic Day Get A Taste of Diversity With Conrad Bengaluru

Celebrate this Republic Day with your loved ones at Conrad Bengaluru with an array of scrumptious delicacies ranging from various parts of the country. Paying homage to 73 glorious years, the chefs of Conrad have curated a special menu comprising of flavor, tradition and culture.

Bringing to life traditional recipes, a few dishes worth exploring would include, Kolhapuri Komdicha Sukkha - pot roasted chicken cooked with homemade Maharashtrian masala, Kori Gassi with Roti – Mangalorean chicken curry made of dried red chilli, coconut and spices and Awadhi Gosht Biryani – an aromatic preparation of basmati rice with lamb and marrow extraction and whole garam masala. Alongside these flavourful dishes, a few refreshing cocktails include The Spirit – made of whiskey, black tea, caramel and lime juice and The Reblican – a mixture of white rum, carrot juice, lemon juice and garden herbs.

On this special occasion Dir. Of Culinary Chef Praveen Shetty, Conrad Bengaluru, commented “with Chef’s hailing from different parts of the country, be it from North East to the further reach of Maharashtra, from the god’s own country Kerala to the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand, the Chef’s brigade together have curated distinctive flavors that exist in our country on the occasion of this Republic day, they have focused on creating dishes that represent their homeland.”

Starting at INR 2000 plus taxes

Call us at +91 88844 63287 to have your table blocked or delivered right at your doorstep.