Platform 65 Hosts Family-pleasing Valentine’s Day Special Brunch

Hyderabad: What’s Valentine’s Day without a memorable dine-out? After all, it’s all about spending time with the ones you love. “In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together, and the music that brings harmony,” once said Friedrich Nietzsche.

On Valentine’s Day this year, Platform 65, the train-themed restaurant chain, came up with the new theme of ‘Celebrating togetherness’ by organising a delightful family brunch to strengthen the family bond.

Platform 65 hosted a traditional family brunch on Valentine’s Day at its two branches -- Kondapur and Kompally -- to share and spread love and celebrate togetherness. They organized experience-based Valentine’s Day special dining, where food was served on specially-decorated mini toy trains.

The restaurant was beautifully decorated with red balloons, and they welcomed guests by offering a red rose. The soothing, romantic, theme-based background music let people soak in the spirit of love and enjoy their time with their loved ones. It was a perfect day to celebrate Valentine’s Day with delightful foods and mocktails. The restaurant offered a ‘14 percent’ discount and gifts for couples who have completed 14 years of marriage. To keep the family bond strong and to make the dine-out memorable, Platform 65 also arranged a photo booth for all. Visitors enjoyed aromatic delicacies and traditional cuisines of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at Platform 65. The restaurant served Valentine’s Day special desserts with a majestic spread of delicacies, such as the ‘love shot’ and ‘red velvet cupcakes. Refreshing and sophisticated mocktails upped the health quotient. Platform 65 also gave away heart-shaped chocolates to children as a special Valentine’s Day gift.

