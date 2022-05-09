Platform 65 celebrates the spirit of motherhood on Mother’s Day

Surprises its customers who are mothers with complimentary desserts, special goodies, and beautiful photo booth clicks

Hyderabad: Renowned toy train-themed restaurant Platform 65 on Sunday celebrated International Mother’s Day at all its branches in KPHB, Kondapur, Kompally, Dilsukhnagar, Vijayawada, and Vizag. Customers at these centers were treated with special goodies and surprise gifts, bringing cheer to all the mothers, and celebrating the true spirit of motherhood.

Speaking about the celebrations, Sadgun Patha, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Platform 65, said, “As we know, Mother's Day is a celebration honoring all mothers, motherhood, and the influence of mothers in society. This year as Mother’s Day falls on a Sunday, we at Platform 65 rolled out these creative initiatives to show respect and gratitude to all mothers in our society and also to those who stayed connected with the Platform 65 family. We are excited to host this special day for all our wonderful mothers.”

Platform 65 also welcomed all mothers with a beautiful rose and complimentary special desserts. Creative photo booths were also installed at all its centres where pics could be clicked and a special hashtag #mothers@platform65 posted on their social media platform.

About Platform 65:

Launched in November 2019, Platform 65 is India's Largest Train Restaurant set in a quirky rail theme, that’s bound to set your hearts chugging when the train brings in your food onto your table. A Train-Themed Restaurant that's focused on providing experience-based dining, where the food is served on a mini toy train.

Platform 65 is a multi-cuisine restaurant serving lip-smacking dishes from the Chinese, North Indian, Andhra, and Telangana cuisines. The restaurants are spread over 6000 sq ft and can accommodate up to 200 guests at once. Platform65 has branches in Hyderabad (Kukatpally, Kompally, Kondapur, and Dilsukhnagar), Vijayawada, and Vizag and opening soon in Bengaluru, Warangal, and Vizianagaram.

Fancy chair-car seats, and locomotive wall designs all around give a customer that extra feel. The tables have mini railway tracks, and the decor is set up such that each table has a station name like Ahmedabad, Trivandrum, Kanpur, etc. The best part is how the food is served-your favourite dishes come chugging on your table in toy trains straight from the restaurant’s kitchen!

Platform 65 offers a vivid menu that has must-try preparations from various cuisines. Foodies will have a hard time picking and choosing from our lavish menu, Delve in the delicacy from North Indian, South Indian, Chinese, and Tandoori cuisines, Platform65 boasts not only an innovative toy-train theme but mouth-watering food as well.