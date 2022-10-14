Let The Dry Fruits do The Crackling This Diwali!

What could be better than receiving a box of homemade Mithai on Diwali? A box of chocolateyMithai!

Indian festival is incomplete without sweets. This Diwali, the noise of firecrackers can be replaced with the sound of nuts being chopped and seasoned on aromatic ghee-fried sweets in your kitchen.

Hershey India urges you to celebrate this Diwali responsibly with your loved ones by trying your hand, at Hershey’s traditional recipe of Choco Sev Barfi, a lip smacking recipe curated by Chef RanveerBrar especially to make this multi day festival extra special.

This festival, enjoy the traditional sweet recipes with a chocolatey twist with your loved ones and let only the sound of laughter echo inside your homes.

1. Hershey’s Choco Sev Barfi

Ingredients:

• 120 grams feekamava

• 40 ml HERSHEY'S Chocolate Flavored SYRUP

• 20 ml water

• 80 + 40 grams feekasev

• vanilla essence

• Dry fruits slivers for garnish (almonds, pistachio)

Equipment Needed:

• 1 Saucepan

• 1 mixing bowl

• 1 cake pan

Method:

• In a pan, add feekamava, HERSHEY’S Chocolate Flavoured Syrup with water and heat.

• Add 80 gm of sev, vanilla essence and mix well to form a thick mixture

• Turn the heat off and remove it in a bowl, add the leftover sev, set in a square 6-inch ring mold

• Garnish with dry fruits slivers.