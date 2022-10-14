Let The Dry Fruits do The Crackling This Diwali!

Oct 14, 2022, 13:51 IST
- Sakshi Post

What could be better than receiving a box of homemade Mithai on Diwali? A box of chocolateyMithai! 

Indian festival is incomplete without sweets. This Diwali, the noise of firecrackers can be replaced with the sound of nuts being chopped and seasoned on aromatic ghee-fried sweets in your kitchen.

Hershey India urges you to celebrate this Diwali responsibly with your loved ones by trying your hand, at Hershey’s traditional recipe of Choco Sev Barfi, a lip smacking recipe curated by Chef RanveerBrar especially to make this multi day festival extra special. 
This festival, enjoy the traditional sweet recipes with a chocolatey twist with your loved ones and let only the sound of laughter echo inside your homes. 

1.    Hershey’s Choco Sev Barfi
Ingredients:
•    120 grams feekamava
•    40 ml HERSHEY'S Chocolate Flavored SYRUP
•    20 ml water
•    80 + 40 grams feekasev
•    vanilla essence
•    Dry fruits slivers for garnish (almonds, pistachio)

Equipment Needed:
•    1 Saucepan
•    1 mixing bowl
•    1 cake pan

Method:
•    In a pan, add feekamava, HERSHEY’S Chocolate Flavoured Syrup with water and heat. 
•    Add 80 gm of sev, vanilla essence and mix well to form a thick mixture 
•    Turn the heat off and remove it in a bowl, add the leftover sev, set in a square 6-inch ring mold
•    Garnish with dry fruits slivers.


