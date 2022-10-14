Let The Dry Fruits do The Crackling This Diwali!
What could be better than receiving a box of homemade Mithai on Diwali? A box of chocolateyMithai!
Indian festival is incomplete without sweets. This Diwali, the noise of firecrackers can be replaced with the sound of nuts being chopped and seasoned on aromatic ghee-fried sweets in your kitchen.
Hershey India urges you to celebrate this Diwali responsibly with your loved ones by trying your hand, at Hershey’s traditional recipe of Choco Sev Barfi, a lip smacking recipe curated by Chef RanveerBrar especially to make this multi day festival extra special.
This festival, enjoy the traditional sweet recipes with a chocolatey twist with your loved ones and let only the sound of laughter echo inside your homes.
1. Hershey’s Choco Sev Barfi
Ingredients:
• 120 grams feekamava
• 40 ml HERSHEY'S Chocolate Flavored SYRUP
• 20 ml water
• 80 + 40 grams feekasev
• vanilla essence
• Dry fruits slivers for garnish (almonds, pistachio)
Equipment Needed:
• 1 Saucepan
• 1 mixing bowl
• 1 cake pan
Method:
• In a pan, add feekamava, HERSHEY’S Chocolate Flavoured Syrup with water and heat.
• Add 80 gm of sev, vanilla essence and mix well to form a thick mixture
• Turn the heat off and remove it in a bowl, add the leftover sev, set in a square 6-inch ring mold
• Garnish with dry fruits slivers.