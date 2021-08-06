International Beer Day Quotes, Wishes

International Beer Day 2021: Every year on the first Friday in August, International Beer Day is commemorated. It is being commemorated this year on August 6, which is today.

Jesse Avshalomovn founded International Beer Day in 2007 in California. International Beer Day was first held on August 5, but in 2012, it was moved to the first Friday of the month.

Here are some quotes and wishes to share with your beer-loving friends:

International Beer Day Quotes

Beer, it’s the best damn drink in the world. – Jack Nicholson

Beer’s intellectual. What a shame so many idiots drink it. – Ray Bradbury

Beer culture is a part of the world of food and drink. It’s not just a commodity in cans and bottles but has value as an agricultural product with good ingredients. – Michael Jackson

Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy. – Benjamin Franklin

Beauty is in the eye of the beer holder. – Kinky Friedman

Today we are friends because we both love beer and we both love drinking it together. – Unknown

Milk is for babies. When you grow up, you have to drink beer – Arnold Schwarzenegger

Stay with the beer. Beer is continuous blood. A continuous lover. – Charles Bukowski

Beer. It always seems like such a good idea at the time, doesn’t it? What’s worse, is beer seems like an even better idea after you’ve had some beer. – Steven Hall

He was a wise man who invented beer. – Plato

International Beer Day Wishes

The mantra for a happy and content life lies in the mug of a beer and to find that, keep drinking beer... Warm wishes on International Beer Day.

Wishing you a blessed International Beer Day full of lots of beers, from different countries, in different flavours to make it a superb day.

I may not be there when you are sad or happy, but I promise to be there when there is beer... Have a Happy International Beer Day.

There are just two occasions when I love to drink beer when I am happy and when I am sad. Happy International Beer Day!

That fridge is useless because it doesn’t have any beer in it..... It is more like a cupboard in that case. Happy International Beer Day.

You can make the best of your friends over a beer. Happy International Beer Day!

There is simply nothing bad about beer because it is all goodness. Happy International Beer Day!

Fall in love with your beer every time you sip it! Happy International Beer Day!

I’m excited about starting this day because I know my day is going to end with a beer! Happy International Beer Day!

A cold beer can fetch you a long, merry life! So why wait? Raise your glass today on International Beer Day!