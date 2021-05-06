Hyderabad: Free Food Home Delivered For Poor COVID-hit Families, Call This Number

Hyderabad: ‘No Food Waste,' a city-based non-governmental organization, has announced free food for Covid-19-affected poor families in the twin cities.

Home-cooked meals are delivered to your door by the organization. Those in need are asked to contact the organization through the WhatsApp number 9866006269 with the location and number of people who need to be fed.

The food, which will be enough for lunch and dinner, will be delivered by noon, and those who use the service must make a one-day advance reservation.