FreshToHome Heralds Festive Cheer With Its New Merry Feastmas Campaign

New Delhi: To celebrate the upcoming festive season and nudge consumers to feast, FreshToHome, the world’s largest fully integrated online brand in fresh fish and meat e-commerce, launched its Merry Feastmas Campaign to extend the festive warmth to consumers.

FreshToHome understood from their consumers that they wanted to indulge in popular western Christmas delicacies, but they faced challenges in preparing these recipes at home as they were both elaborate in prep and also required special spices and ingredients. Swinging into action, FreshToHome introduced specially re-created traditional Christmas dishes from world-renowned chefs for its discerning consumers. The resultant spread uses the freshest meat and seafood with real spices and ingredients to create authentic Christmas dishes. The newly launched range includes Herb Roast Chicken; fragrantly spiced whole chicken, Prawn Gambas; Spanish styled, juicy prawns in a melange of olives, sundried tomatoes and roasted garlic, Lamb meatballs; traditional Swedish meatballs in a tangy gravy, Smoked Chicken Breast; the traditional Christmas meal must-have, in addition to other dishes.

Speaking on the occasion, Shan Kadavil, Co-founder & CEO, FreshToHome, said, "During the holiday season, consumers are open to trying new dishes and love a great spread on their table. Since European and Continental dishes are difficult to find, we launched our special Merry Featmas range, which has popular Christmas specials from around the world, so consumers can really go forth and conveniently feast to their hearts' content. We intend to add to the festive cheer and provide our customers with an authentic and chemical-free spread of delicacies that they wouldn’t have otherwise been able to source."

The Merry Feastmas campaign has a multipronged execution which includes digital films, social activation, and contests. The films showcase the sheer beauty of products in action, filmed in slow motion as they leisurely get cooked. The crackle and swell of a sumptuous whole chicken getting roasted, the flip of the stuffed chicken onto the pan, the glorious curl of the prawns as they cook, the melting butter on the reef cod as it sizzles, all make for glorious visuals that wow and warm the heart and belly. Conceptualised and executed by the creative agency Action & Co, the films aim to make consumers reach out and order these sumptuous dishes online.

The Merry Feastmas range is available on the FreshToHome platform across its serviceable cities.

Link: FreshToHome Feastmas Campaign