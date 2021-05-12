Eid Special Recipe: How To Make Sheer Khurma

Sheer khurma, also known as sheer korma, is a traditional recipe that is a must-try for Eid. Fine roasted vermicelli cooked in ghee, milk, dates, and dry fruits are used to make this Eid dessert. Saffron is used to give it a distinct taste.

Sheer khurma, also known as sheer korma, is a Persian dessert that is mandatorily prepared in every Muslim household on Eid. It is made as a dessert on Eid ul Fitr in the Indian subcontinent, Afghanistan, and some Central Asian countries.

Sheer means milk in Persian and khurma means dates, so sheer khurma is a rich and creamy sevai or vermicelli pudding created by combining ghee, milk, fine vermicelli, dates, and other dry fruits in a delicious delight.

Ingredients

Vermicelli – Fine vermicelli is needed to make authentic sheer korma. Please do not make this dessert with standard vermicelli. Keep an eye out for nylon or fine vermicelli, all of which have a very thin thickness. They are available in a local store or online.

Milk – To make this dish, always use full-fat (whole) milk.

Dates – This dish gets its name from the addition of dates, which is a traditional process. So, don't forget to include dates. Purchase only the highest-quality seedless dates.

Dry Fruits – This dessert has a sweet crunch from the dry fruits. Almonds, cashews, raisins, pistachios, and chironji have been included.

Ghee – It is tempered with ghee at the start of the process. This is an essential step that should not be skipped.

Saffron – Saffron is completely optional, but when added to any dessert, it imparts a distinct aroma and flavor to the dish.

Cloves – When cloves are added to ghee, the taste of this sheer khorma is incredible. Give it a shot.

Sugar – Add a little sugar to the mix, along with the dates, for extra sweetness. You can leave out the sugar if you like your kheer to be less sweet.

Cardamom Powder – Along with the cloves, you can add cardamom powder, which adds aroma to the khurma as well as flavor.

Others - To make the sheer kurma thicker and creamier, some people add khoya or milk powder. You can also enhance the taste of this dessert with rose water or kewra essence. To make it even more royal, add some dried rose petals.

How to make Sheer Khurma? -

Step by Step Process:

In a big heavy-bottomed pan, melt 3 tablespoons ghee.

Add 3-4 whole cloves, 10-12 crushed almonds, 10-12 crushed cashew nuts, 10-12 whole raisins, 2 tbsp crushed unsalted pistachios, and 2 tbsp chironji to the pan once the ghee is hot and fry on medium heat until slightly browned (2-3 minutes). When frying, keep stirring. Place them on a plate to cool.

In the same pan, fry 150 grams of fine vermicelli until lightly browned (3-4 minutes). To prevent them from burning at the bottom of the pan, keep stirring continuously while frying. Place on a plate to cool.

Cook for 10-12 minutes on medium heat with 1-liter whole milk and 5-6 chopped seedless dates in the same pan.

Cook for another 10-12 minutes, or until the vermicelli is softened, by adding the roasted vermicelli and roasted dried fruits to the pan.

Cook for another minute after adding 1/4 cup sugar, 15-20 strands of saffron soaked in 2 tbsp milk, and 12 tsp cardamom powder to the pan.

The sheer khurma is ready to eat. It can be served hot or chilled for a few hours before serving.

Pro Tips

Use fine vermicelli made specifically for sheer khurma. Nylon vermicelli is another name for it.

To make this dessert, use full-fat (whole) milk. It will thicken to smooth goodness, adding to the dessert's flavor.

When making sheer khorma, dates are an absolute must. Before adding the dates to the milk, remove the pits and cut them into small pieces.

Saffron may also be included or left out. Saffron makes it richer and more flavorful, but it can also be left out for a different but equally delicious result.

Some prefer their sheer khorma thin, while others prefer it thick. You can change the consistency of the dish by adding more or less milk.

Chironji can be difficult to come by at times, and it also spoils quickly. So, if you don't want it, you can leave it out.

Serving Suggestions

It is traditionally served with other snacks or as a dessert alongside the main course during Eid.

You can also serve this delectable sheer khurma as a dessert with any other festive meals or special occasions, or simply try it whenever you like.

