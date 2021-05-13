Eid Special: Date Pudding Recipe From Chef Ali El Bourji At Atlantis, The Palm

A favourite amongst Arab celebrities and royalty the world over, and one of the most prominent Lebanese chefs in the region, Chef Ali’s Iftar experience is something that one simply cannot miss!

Chef Ali brings to you one of his famous dessert recipes, The sticky Date Pudding.

This Eid, enjoy sweet moments with this unique recipe straight out of the Ayamna Kitchen at Atlantis, The Palm.

Ingredients:

Date Pudding Butter 220 Gm Castor sugar 650 gm Egg whole 440 gm Date paste 650 gm Water 700 Ml Flour 650 gm Baking soda 30 Gm Caramel Sauce Sugar Castor 1 Kg Butter 100 Gm Cream 1 Litre

Method:

In a planetary mixer, cream butter and sugar together.

Boil the date paste and water together until combined as a paste,

Add the whole eggs to the butter and sugar mixture.

Once creamed, add the date paste mixture to the above.

In the end, fold in the flour and baking soda to the mixture.

Pour into greased moulds and bake at 180 C until cooked.

For the Caramel Sauce:

Caramelize the sugar until golden colour, put the cream into this mixture and stir.

At the end add butter to this mixture, Whisk until combined.

Pour caramel sauce over date cake and garnish with almond flakes.