Dum Pukht Kitchen Art of Dum Brings its Slow-cooked Delicacies to Hyderabad

Hyderabad, 11th April 2022: Sanjay Vazirani’s Foodlink , one of India’s largest luxury F&B service companies today announced the launch of ‘Art of Dum’ in Kondapur, Hyderabad. ‘Art of Dum’ , a cloud-kitchen brand is currently delivering scrumptious food in Bengaluru and Mumbai. It promises authentic food, handpicked ingredients, and adherence to the highest standards of quality and safety. The traditional methods of cooking, and the attention to detail in the packaging, all add to the experience of enjoying food that is fit for royalty.

The brand will offer a wide range of authentic flavours cooked in the traditional ‘Dum Pukht’ style of slow cooking. All the flavours will be wrapped in an elegant and sustainable packaging that is unparallel and provide a luxurious at-home dining experience to Hyderabad’s food enthusiasts. ‘Art of Dum’ will also introduce ‘Akhrot Ki Galouti’, a specially curated dish best suited to the taste palate of Hyderabadi foodies. Besides this, the food menu includes different styles of Biryanis, Kebabs, delicately spiced gravies, wholesome rolls, and mouth-watering sweet dishes.

While talking about the ‘Art of Dum’ launch in Hyderabad and the evolution of the Indian food service delivery market, Mr. Sanjay Vazirani, CEO, Foodlink said, “After phenomenal success in Dubai last year we got Art of Dum to India in September 2021. We are thrilled with the reactions being received in the Mumbai and Bangalore markets and we are excited to introduce ‘Art of Dum’ to Hyderabad now. Hyderabad is the main Biryani capital of the country and it will be very special for us to woo Hyderabadi foodies with Art of Dum food."

Sharing details about the key differentiators of ‘Art of Dum’ in Hyderabad, Chef Vikram Simha, ‘Art of Dum’ – Hyderabad said, “It will be a pleasure to have the Hyderabadi taste buds trying our food and hopefully it will be a big hit here. The unique ‘Dum Pukht’ style of slow-cooking is inspired by the 300-year-old culinary heritage of the North-West Frontier Province. The food prepared in this style of cooking is recognized as one of the finest cuisines of South Asia. Additionally, our emphasis on authentic flavours, zero compromises on cooking techniques, and thoughtful, sustainable packaging is what we believe sets ‘Art of Dum’ apart.”

To cook flavourful and delicious food, ‘Art of Dum’ follows the traditional and unique ‘Dum Pukht’ technique of slow cooking which is rarely implemented in the cloud-kitchen format of India. It is this technique that works like magic to beautifully infuse the flavours from the various spices and herbs, making each dish a delight for the senses. The Dum Pukht style of cooking takes hours of preparation that allows the dishes to breathe in their own aromas and juices to provide an authentic and flavourful dining experience. ‘Art of Dum’ offers a traditional and healthier alternative with Dum Pukht dishes cooked in sealed clay pots, that keeps the flavours, taste as well as nutrition of the food intact.

The signature dishes such as ‘Dal Makhani’ are slow-cooked for close to 24hrs, the ‘Dum Handi Ka Gosht’ takes six hours and the ‘Chulhey Ka Dum Murgh’ takes two hours to cook. The creations by the Chefs through the ‘Dum Pukht’ style of slow cooking pay homage to the culinary heritage of the royal kitchens of Awadh, characterized by rich aromas and flavours.

Completing the at-home luxury dining experience is premium packaging which promotes a sustainable and healthy lifestyle with a zero-plastic policy, reusable premium quality glass jars, clay handis and steel cutlery. The brand also encourages its customers to reuse and recycle their packaging and help minimize plastic waste and pollution.