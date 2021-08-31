Inspired by the growing appetite among consumers for sustainable and naturally available alternatives to animal-based meat, Hilton India, in partnership with Wakao Foods, has kick started a sustainable food showcase across their properties. The exciting food festival - 'The Wakao Fest,' will launch at Conrad Bengaluru this week and it aims at offering an unforgettable dining experience through an exquisite menu with jackfruit as the core ingredient. The innovative food menu will be available across all dining outlets within the property.

With the joint vision of placing jackfruit as a sustainably sourced plant-based meat substitute, the collaboration aims at supporting local producers and products, as well as bringing plant-based alternatives prominently to the food and beverage scene in India. A sustainable crop, sourced locally, which does not need irrigation, pesticides/herbicides, Jackfruit can be intergrown with other crops to create a regenerative ecosystem.

Commenting on the association, Srijan Vadhera, General Manager, Conrad Bengaluru said “As a global luxury brand, our vision globally reflects in our local actions. Keeping 2030 as the blueprint of achieving healthier lives through Sustainable Development Goals, this initiative from Hilton and Wakao foods will be impacting the umbrella hotels under it in a healthier manner to support sustainability, innovation and not to miss out, enticing palates with delicious flavours. Conrad Bengaluru launches the Wakao fest, to take you to an exploration of unexplored unique dishes, that will keep you mesmerized”.

Sairaj Dhond, Founder & CEO Wakao Foods said, "As the world looks at more plant-based alternatives, which are healthier and more sustainable options, there is a growing interest in meatless meals off late. The versatile and indigenously grown jackfruit is bursting onto the scene and finding itself being used more often. The pop-up therefore explores the versatility of the humble jackfruit, which is considered a superfood but needs to be more relevant across the cuisine culture of the country."

“It is a great honor to be associated with an international brand like the Hilton, so early in our life cycle. These kinds of platforms and collaborations give brands and start-ups like ours a fillip to take our efforts to more people and educate the consumer as well. The collaboration brings Conrad’s culinary expertise to one of our most loved indigenous products - Jackfruit.” added Sairaj.

The artisanal menu at The Wakao Fest has been curated by the culinary experts at Hilton, together with the experts from its umbrella hotels and Conrad Bengaluru being one of them, offers multiple cuisines and gourmet delights comprising starters, main course and desserts, by leveraging the versatility and richly layered flavours and textures of the Jackfruit. Guests can sample dishes like Faux Pao, The Wakao Krapow, Parmesan Polenta, and “Bar of Bliss” and much more during this festival at Caraway Kitchen and Tiamo. The festival will be celebrated from August to November 2021 across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Bangalore, Chennai, Lucknow, Agra, Jaipur and Trivandrum.