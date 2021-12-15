Christmas Cheer at Conrad Bengaluru

Kick start the season of love, joy, and togetherness with special Christmas offerings at Conrad Bengaluru. Indulge in the Christmas spirit over hearty meals featuring a selection of traditional seasonal delights.

A few of the highlights from the menu that will tantalize your senses are a delicious “Roasted Turkey” accompanied by giblet gravy, roasted vegetables, cranberry sauce, and a melt-in-your-mouth bread pudding. A succulent Braised Lamb Shank drizzled with a flavourful jus, along with barley and corn risotto and honey-glazed carrots. The Seabass is beautifully herb-crusted with a Citrus Beurre Blanc, while the vegetarians will love the Parmesan coated Aubergines filled with mushrooms and avocado.

With an array of scrumptious delicacies, live entertainment, and the best of liquor, Caraway Kitchen and TIAMO have curated the perfect festive menu to ring in the holiday season.

Christmas Eve, 24th December at Caraway Kitchen includes a dinner buffet starting from INR 2800++ and INR 4200++ inclusive of alcohol.

Christmas Day Brunch and Dinner, the 25th of December includes a delicious laid-out brunch at Caraway kitchen and TIAMO, with prices starting from INR 2800++.

Inspired New Year Festivities at Conrad Bengaluru!

Travel Around the World with Conrad Bengaluru by celebrating the magic and excitement of the New Year to come with Caraway Kitchen, Indian Durbar, and Mikusu at the Lobby level. The three award-winning restaurants will be whipping up a storm for all their guests on the night of New Year’s Eve. Seeking out for a little more excitement and performances under the stars? TIAMO at Conrad Bengaluru is the perfect option with a widespread of international cuisines, interactive live stations and live music acts.

To add to the excitement, the property is offering an exciting couple entry of INR 20,244/- which includes a night at the deluxe room, buffet breakfast, couple entry to all lobby level restaurants with F&B included for the night. Another offer of INR 25,776/- which includes a night stay at the deluxe category room, buffet breakfast, couple entry at Tiamo with F&B, and special live performances

Details:

31st December 2021, 8:00 pm onwards

31st Night Package: INR 20,244/- all-inclusive per couple

Liquor: Bacardi, Black Label and Gordon’s

Inclusions: stay at the Deluxe category room, Buffet Breakfast, Wifi, Couple entry to Around the World at lobby level restaurants

Live performances by Zaii and Mike

Details

31st December 2021, 8:00 pm onwards

31st Night Package: INR 25,776/- all-inclusive per couple

Liquor: JW Gold Label, Ciroc, Bacardi, International wines and sparkles

Inclusions: stay at the Deluxe category room, Buffet Breakfast, Wifi, Couple Entry at Tiamo with food & beverages and special live performances

Live Performance by DJ Dexter.

The night also caters to kids, with exciting activities curated for the 31st of December such as magic shows, balloon and cookie making, as well as a movie room keeping them all occupied for the night!