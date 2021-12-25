A Christmas Brunch to Remember!

Hyderabad: It's that time of the year when delicious and soulful food can be spotted almost everywhere. Festivities, celebrations, and good food go hand in hand. Platform 65, one of the largest train-themed restaurant chains hosted a traditional Christmas brunch at its two branches namely Kondapur and Kompally to share and spread the spirit of Christmas. They organized experience-based Christmas special dining with the taste of festivity, where the food was served on amusingly decorated mini toy trains.

The restaurant was beautifully decorated in Red and White Christmas theme and played soothing X’mas theme-based background music letting people soak in the festival spirit and enjoy time with their loved ones. Alluringly decorated Christmas trees and mini toy trains with red and white ribbons, garlands and oversized balls added extra essence to the theme. It was a perfect day to ring in the holiday season with delightful foods and mocktails.

The restaurant served a Special Christmas brunch with a majestic spread of delicacies. The brunch menu had mainly four categories. For starters, they served Garlic Chicken Wings, Crispy Chicken Chips, Fish ‘N’ Chips, and Devil Fish. The main course focused on Hyderabadi delicacies including special Fried Chicken Biriyani (Spl) and Fried Mutton Biriyani (Spl).

Christmas special desserts list caught children’s attention as it had Chocolate Burst Muffins and Christmas Plum Cake.

A great mocktail allows you to make a toast for the good times and join in on the fun, without sacrificing taste. Refreshing and sophisticated mocktails - Christmas Lights, Sparkling Fields, and Holiday Mule - gave the brunch a healthful boost.

About Platform 65: Platform 65 is India’s largest toy-train-themed restaurant located in Kukatpally, Kondapur, Kompally, Dilsukhnagar, and Vijayawada. Platform 65 has a vivid menu that has must-try preparations from various cuisines including South Indian, North Indian, Chinese, and Tandoori.