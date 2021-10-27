Celebrate the Culinary Artistry of the East at Mikusu, Conrad Bengaluru

Bengaluru: This season, relish away with an array of scrumptious recipes crafted and curated by Chef Tenzin at Mikusu, Conrad Bengaluru. Mikusu is an amalgamation of various authentic and traditional flavours of the East, paying homage through its magnificently crafted ambience and dining experience.

With an exotic blend of Chinese, Thai and Japanese cuisines offered at Mikusu, a few authentic and appetizing dishes include – Barbeque Chicken Dimsum (sweet and spicy char sui chicken tossed with homemade barbecue sauce), Ebi Yaki (tiger prawns marinated with garlic sichimi tograshi butter sauce grilled on Robatayaki), Sambal Udang (hailing from Indonesia, a dish prepared with local chilli to make homemade sambal sauces), Prawn Tempura Creamy Salmon (crunchy prawn tempura stuffed inside the sushi rice and topped with creamy salmon) and Spicy Avocado Tempura Uramaki (combination of both creamy avocado inside and crunchy tempura on the outside). A few perfect concoctions to be paired alongside your meal would include – Hana Mizuwari, Jisei, Umi and Sakura Gimlet.

Enjoy the perfect meal with diverse and intricate flavours paired alongside a curated range of exquisite and exotic Asian cocktails only at Mikusu, Conrad Bengaluru.

Lunch: 12:30PM – 3:30PM

Dinner: 7:00PM – 9:00PM

Ala carte: Staring from INR 550++