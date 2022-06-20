Burger Chain Jumboking Now in Hyderabad

Jumbo king, India's No.1 homegrown burger chain, that serves on-the-go vegetarian burgers has opened up its doors to Hyderabad Metro. The first store has come up at the Ameerpet Metro Station. By bringing convenience to India’s commuters- across metros, trains, bus stations and airports- and delighting their families at home through delivery partnerships, Jumboking has found a place in people's daily routines.

The new Jumboking store at the bustling Ameerpet Metro station will have the brands’ entire product range of lip-smacking premium vegetarian burgers including Spicy Mexican, Nachos, Hara Bhara Kabab, Mac & Cheese, Crispy Veg, Big Crunch and Corn Palak, along with fries (cheese and peri peri), thick shakes, coke and softy.

“Hyderabad has a vibrant food culture with a unique blend of cuisines, eating habits and high density of young population. Our brand values are anchored in customer centricity, value for money and the joy of delicious food! We are excited to be a part of the city's foodscape," shares Dheeraj Gupta, Founder and MD, of Jumboking Foods.

Gupta is bullish about on-the-go consumption, which is seeing a quicker recovery in the new normal. "People have resumed travelling as places and offices have opened up again. On-the-go snacking options, which are largely driven by convenience have become significant again," Gupta adds.

Jumbo king caters to this audience comprising young working professionals, students, and anyone conscious of hygienic snacking. It also has delivery tie-ups with Swiggy, Zomato, and Uber Eats, that enable order-ins as well for office celebrations and binge-watching. The QSR major confirmed that it is eyeing the South as a potential market for expansion. Hyderabad and Bangalore are expected to have a dozen stores each in FY 22-23.

One of the most vocal advocates of franchising in the country, Gupta has played a key role in its large-scale acceptance of franchising as a framework for business in the QSR industry.