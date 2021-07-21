Beetroot Health Benefits: Put This On Your Plate

The humble beetroot may not find a place in your vegetable basket, but it is a powerhouse of nutrition. The days when this vegetable was only used in salads are long gone.

Today, a growing number of dieticians are advising individuals to incorporate beetroot into their diet regularly. So, what is it about beets that makes them so irresistible to eat? Here are some of its health benefits.

1. Anti-cancer properties.

Betacyanin is a strong plant pigment that gives beetroot its deep, purple-crimson colour. It is said to help prevent the development of various cancers, particularly bladder cancer.

2. Lowers blood pressure

Beetroot is naturally high in nitrates, which are heart-healthy chemicals. Nitrates increase blood flow by relaxing blood vessels, decreasing arterial stiffness, and encouraging dilatation, all of which may reduce blood pressure. The prevention of heart disease and stroke is possible by lowering blood pressure. Studies show that nitrate-rich foods like beetroot can help people survive heart attacks.

3. Improves exercise performance and supports energy levels.

Do you have a lack of stamina? Allow the beets to save the day. Several studies have found that the nitrates in them help you perform better since they increase your endurance levels. Beets will enhance not only your stamina but also your brain function if you take them daily. The chemical nitric oxide widens your blood vessels, which is said to increase blood flow to your brain, resulting in better mental abilities. It is especially critical as we age, according to health experts, because the body's ability to generate nitric oxide decreases as we age.

4. Improves digestive health

Beetroots are a good source of glutamine, an amino acid that is important for gut health and maintenance. They're also high in fibre, which helps to sustain the gut environment and the good bacteria that live there, in addition to aiding bowel function.

5. Anti-inflammatory

Red beets have been named one of the top ten antioxidant-rich veggies. The betalain chemicals that give the root its red colour have been proven to have powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. This implies they protect cells from harm and may aid in the prevention of age-related diseases such as heart disease and cancer.

Disclaimer: Is beetroot safe for everyone?

Beetroot consumption may cause beeturia, or a red or pink colour in the urine or stool, in certain people. It's completely safe! Beet greens and, to a lesser extent, roots have significant amounts of oxalate, a natural chemical. People who have had oxalate-containing kidney stones in the past should avoid high-oxalate foods like beetroot.

Also, diabetics have to restrict the use of beetroots.