Ayushakti’s Swadshakti Restaurant Hosts a Month Long Thali Festival at Malad, Mumbai

Mumbai: Ayushakti, one of the leading and most trusted ayurvedic health centres in the world, is hosting a Thali festival at their Swadshakti restaurant from December 15th, 2021 to January 15th, 2022.

The annual Thali festival 2021-22, which is taking place only at their Malad outlet in Mumbai, will offer the walk-in customers a wholesome, flavourful Thali of delicious delicacies enriched with healthy and nutritious benefits, accompanied by fresh siders. Each Thali is priced at a nominal amount of Rs. 280.

This Ayurvedic centre, known for providing holistic treatment, looks forward to providing its consumers with healthy, tasty, and Ayurvedic Thalis in the New Year.

The Thali contains a variety of dishes right from three types of Rotika, including Makkai Masala, Rice and Garlic Mix Grain, with three Shak Vargh’s that are Paneer, Mix Vegetable and Protein Subzi, which also incorporates steam rice, dal, and special Tikki, which are extremely nutritious and tasty.

This Thali will be vegetarian and will be served with complimentary Masala Moong Papad, salad, and energy curry, as well as a variety of sweets daily.

Dates: December 15, 2021–January 15, 2022

Location: Ayushakti Swadshakti Restaurant, 563, 1&2, Bhadran Nagar, Road no: 2, Opposite PVR Cinema, Malad West, Mumbai-400064

Timetable: 11 a.m.–10 p.m.