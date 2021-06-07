5 Must Have Monsoon Fruits to Boost Immunity

To prevent monsoon ailments, eat these seasonal fruits that boost immunity. Let's take a look at what those fruits are and the health benefits they provide.

As the rainy season approaches, many people are tempted to gorge on the Garma garam samosas and chilli bajjis. During the monsoon season. However, did you know that there are seasonal fruits that should be consumed during the monsoons to help build immunity? These fruits that are readily available to us aid in the prevention of ailments that occur during the rainy season.

Here's the list of must-have monsoon fruits

Apricot: During the monsoon, apricots are abundant. The apricot is frequently referred to as the "King of Fruits." It has a low-calorie count. It is a rich source of Iron, folate, potassium, and vitamins. Apricots should be consumed by those who desire to reduce weight. The fruit helps to alleviate indigestion.

Pomegranate: Pomegranate helps to strengthen the immune system. It is healthy for everyone, from youngsters to adults, to consume one fruit every day. Also, it helps bring up your hemoglobin levels.

Apple: During the rainy season, the rate of metabolism slows significantly. And, the body is not in a state of activity. As a result, eating apple slices will help you stay healthy and active.

Bananas: Bananas are a good source of vitamins and minerals. Bananas have the ability to cleanse the gastrointestinal tract. There will be no indigestion. One fruit should be given to your child every day. This not only gives the body energy, but it also fills the stomach.

Papaya: Papaya is high in vitamin C and helps to strengthen the immune system. It acts against the health issues associated with the monsoon. It has a lot of fiber. However, papaya should be used in moderation.