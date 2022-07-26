4 Monsoon Drinks Recommended By Nutritionist

Immunity is often compromised during monsoons, and soups & healthy drinks are one of the best immunity-boosters available to us. Munmun Ganeriwal, an author, award-winning nutritionist and celebrated lifestyle consultant to many celebrities, including Taapsee Pannu, reveals 4 drinks that will help in strengthening immunity this monsoon, in her latest audiobook Yuktahaar, available on Audible.

Amla Ginger Soup: “A unique combination of amla and ginger, this soup is full of anti-inflammatory, immunity strengthening and detox benefits.” In order to boost immunity this monsoon, one must try this!

Recipe:

Start by pressure cooking 3 amlas and fresh ginger, about an inch long, in one cup of water with salt.

Separate the boiled amlas and ginger from the stock and keep the stock aside.

Discard the amla seeds and make a paste of the boiled amla and ginger. Make a dry paste with 1 or 2 green chillies, fresh curry leaves, 1.5 teaspoons whole peppercorns and 1.5 tsp of cumin seed.

Heat 1 tsp of ghee, add a pinch of hing, 1/2 a tsp of haldi powder and the coarse paste.

Next, add the amla ginger paste along with the stock and add another two to three cups of water.

Let it simmer for 15 minutes. Either drink it as is or strain the soup before consuming it if you prefer a clear soup.

Lotus nuts Smoothie: A makhana smoothie helps keep the heart healthy and plays a vital role in weight loss. Most importantly, it has anti-ageing properties. “Lotus nuts (makhanas) have the highest resistant starch (RS) content amongst all nuts. It is way higher than cashews, peanuts etc. Super rich in pre-biotic content this smoothie is what you need if you want to have something light.” says Munmun.

Recipe:

Add 1 cup of roasted makhana, 2 tbsp of roasted peanuts and 2 tbsp of almonds to a blender. Grind them along with one glass of milk.

Add honey for taste and mix well.

Garnish with soaked raisins and mixed seeds

Turmeric Soup: Used in India for thousands of years as a spice and medicinal herb, turmeric has multiple proven health benefits. “It is antioxidant, anti-inflammatory. She adds, “Combined with garlic, onions, and ginger, this antimicrobial recipe makes it a must-have soup during monsoons and winters or simply because you are feeling under the weather.”

Recipe:

Heat 1 tbsp of ghee in a pan and saute one onion until it gets translucent.

Add 1 tbsp of minced garlic, freshly grated turmeric of about 2 inches, and 1.5 tbsp grated ginger and saute them for 2 minutes.

Add 3 diced carrots and saute again. Then add 4 cups vegetable stock and let it simmer for 20 minutes. With the help of a blender or the back of a spoon, give the super good blend and check if the carrots are good.

Squeeze in some lemon and serve hot.

Moringa Drumstick Soup: “Drumsticks are a very good source of iron and can help detox the system. Moringa leaves along with lentils are also made into a soup that is equally therapeutic”. Munmun also mentions how Moringa/Drumstick is used for treating stomach complaints that most people complain about during this season. The soup immunizes the body to fight against bacterial diseases, making Moringa a definite need, as per Munmun during monsoons.

Recipe:

Cut drumsticks into long pieces and slice them into halves

Take a pan and cook the drumsticks in water till done

Strain and keep the stock aside and then remove the flesh from the cooked drumsticks and discard the skin

Heat 1 teaspoon of ghee, add 1/4 cup of chopped onions, 2 cloves, chopped garlic and the drumstick flash and mix well

Blend the mixture, then in a pan, add the blended puree with the reserved stock

Add 1 teaspoon of cumin powder, salt and pepper powder for taste

Bring the soup to a boil and then let It simmer for some time

Add 3 tablespoons of chopped coriander leaves just before serving