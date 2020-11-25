10 Best Traditional Thanksgiving Dishes

If you have watched the TV show “Friends” you know how important the Thanksgiving celebration is. Have a large turkey, drinks, three kinds of potatoes and a sulking Chandler and you got yourself the perfect thanksgiving.

A celebration of harvest, a holiday to be thankful for all the blessings you received in the past year. A thanksgiving celebration is filled with delicious food. This year the Thanksgiving will be celebrated on the 26th of November. Let us take you through some of the best thanksgiving dishes.

Here we go!

1. Turkey

What’s better than a nicely roasted turkey? The slow dry heat that perfects your turkey in the oven, gives it the warm and juicy taste. Turkey is one of the main traditional dishes during any thanksgiving celebration.

2. Mashed potatoes

The garlic-cheese mashed potatoes are a perfect combination with your main dish. Turkey, some side dishes and some mashed potatoes in your plate and you’ve got yourself the most delicious food. How about you pour some of that gravy on top too?

3. Pie

Which pie do you prefer? Pumpkin pie, apple pie, or any other pie; the options are endless. No matter what flavor pie you choose, it makes a perfect delicacy to have in your thanksgiving menu.

4. Cranberry Sauce

Why particularly cranberry sauce, you say? Well because this sauce makes a perfect combination for your pie. You can include this lovely sauce in your menu as well.

5. Green Bean Casserole

A Casserole is Typical dish for a thanksgiving dinner. A Casserole is an epitome of thanksgiving.

6. Brussels Sprouts

Do you like sprouts? Do not judge Brussels sprouts by its looks. This green vegetable tastes very delicious. Either roasted or baked? Try anything, maybe even cheesy Brussels sprouts, it will add so much flavor to your dinner.

7. Sweet Potato

Warm sweet potato or sweet potato Casserole. Butter and garlic sweet potato. How does that sound?

8. Candied Yams

Yams coated in sugar and candied fruits are a delightful dish to have for a thanksgiving dinner.

9. Stuffing

There are literally thousands type of stuffing. Everyone has their own recipe for stuffing. It can be bread, rice or any anything that your family likes. Go with your own stuffing recipe.

10. Cornbread Dressing

Corn and bread; It is a nice combination.

Happy Thanksgiving. Hope you all have an amazing holiday.