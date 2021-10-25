Who is Livon MTV Supermodel of the Year Season 2 Winner Roshni Dada

When the most promising model Roshni Dada from Arunachal Pradesh raised the winning trophy, the sparkling grand finale of Livon MTV Supermodel of the Year Season 2 imparted satisfaction and gave the meaning of being truly ‘Unapologetically You’.

On the basis of the finale shoot, ramp walks, and overall journey, judged by the glamorous – Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Anusha Dandekar, and Masaba Gupta, the former Miss Arunachal Pradesh beat Sikkim's Super Cop, Eksha Subba, and Odisha's model – Swapna Priyadarshini to win the title of MTV Supermodel of the Year Season 2.

The final show had the ideal amount of fashion and entertainment! The show's grand finale took fans on an enthralling journey of the grueling competition, from being a modern Indian bride and breaking preconceptions to walking the ramp with the flaming Drag Queens. Roshni entered the competition as a nervous and uncertain candidate. She was trained by the judges and received a lot of advice from them.

During the fire shoot, it was Roshni who impressed the judges. Her stunning and confident poses received praises from the panel. Now she has won the competition and took home a cheque for INR 5 Lakh. She was also announced as the face of guest panelist Masaba Gupta’s beauty collection.

Roshni was enthralled with winning the show and said that it was like a dream come true for her. Today, I’m beaming with confidence while being unabashedly myself, she said.