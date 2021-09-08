South Indian Fashionista Sudha Reddy To Walk Met Gala Red Carpet

Everyone’s heard of the Met Gala, the event that is held as a fundraiser for the Museum of Metropolitan Art in New York City. Every year, we see some of the biggest stars in the world, walking the red carpet of the show. It is considered an honour and many only dreams of being at the event. Many Indians have graced the Met Gala over the years, but this time to walk the red carpet will be a South Indian billionaire.

Sudha Reddy, billionaire, and fashionista will become the very first South Indian to walk the red carpet. Every year, many A-lister celebrities walk the red carpet at this New York event. Even Princess Diana and the Trumps have made an appearance. Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and many other big names from around the world have walked the red carpet.

The Met Gala is often referred to as the ‘Oscars of Fashion’, the biggest event in the Fashion industry. This time, the South Indian biggie will be at the event in New York. She is a well-known entrepreneur, philanthropist, and art enthusiast. Sudha is married to a billionaire businessman Megha Krishna Reddy.

So, how would Sudha Reddy dress for the big event is the big question now? Everybody is looking forward to seeing her look. What we can know now is that her attire, which promises to be nothing short of amazing, is a golden gown with tight high golden heels, designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. They're thought to be putting the finishing touches on the outfit. Designer Farah Khan will be responsible for the jewelry.

Costume Institute Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit, now known as the Met Gala is usually held on the first Monday of May but plans changed due to Covid19. It marks the opening of the annual fashion exhibition. Every exhibition, every year comes with a theme. This year it is, ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’. Last year, the event managed to raise a stunning $15 million.

Last year’s Gala was canceled due to the pandemic and even this year it had to be postponed. Met Gala 2021 will be held on September 13. Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani, and many others are expected to walk the Met Gala red carpet this year.