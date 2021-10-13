Ri Ritu Kumar Festive Winter Collection 2021

Festive Winter 2021: The Ri Ritu Kumar collection this season exudes femininity and charm of the Indian bride. There is a marked juxtaposition between Ritu Kumar classic silhouettes and newer more playful shapes. These are ensconced in the timeless aesthetic of the brand.

The cornerstone of the textiles is defined in soft romantic hues and vivid tones weaved together from handwoven and embroidered fabrics adding a sumptuous outline on silk, velvet and organza. The collection is a prompt for us to come back to life. To be playful, to be together and to be joyous once again.

The campaign has been shot at the unconventionally curated Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner, which lends to the grandeur of Ri Ritu Kumar.