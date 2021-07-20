Michigan's Vaidehi Dongre New Miss India USA 2021

Vaidehi Dongre from Michigan just became Miss India USA in 2021. At the beauty pageant, this 25-year-old was crowned Miss India USA 2021 whereas Arshi Lalani from Georgia became the first runner up.

Dongre completed international studies at the University of Michigan and currently works as a development manager. She shared her excitement with a post on Instagram back in June and announced that she will be representing Michigan in the upcoming Miss India USA pageant in July.

“Thrilled to be representing the state of Michigan at Miss India USA in July!”, she wrote. “The Miss India USA pageants have always provided a platform to empower and encourage women of Indian origin. As a little girl having been born in India and raised in the US, I have always straddled the line between Indian & American culture and values & discovered all the amazing gifts that both have to offer.”

On the other hand, Arshi Lalani was declared the first runner-up while North Carolina's Mira Kasari became the second runner-up. Miss World 1997, Diana Hayden was the chief guest and judge for the pageant. A total of 61 contestants participated in the pageant.

Runner up Lalani shared her gratitude in a heartfelt Instagram post. “After the year I’ve had, and almost not doing the pageant. I’m extremely proud to announce that I am Miss India USA's first runner up,” she wrote. What is commendable is that even while suffering from a brain tumor, she gave her absolute best and performed flawlessly.

“2020, you were a year full of sadness, but when my father saw me wearing the crown the sash, and get the flowers. He believed that this was my turning point. Winning this pageant.... feels like a dream. Because my state did not have a pageant let alone, a pageant director to support me,” she added. Check out her full post here.