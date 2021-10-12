Meet FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week Circular Design Winner R|ELAN's Bandit Collection

When Satyajit Vetoskar unveiled his ‘Bandit’ label of accessories at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week in March 2021 it was a unanimous winner of the Circular Design Challenge.

Reliance Industries Ltd.’s R|Elan™ Fashion for Earth in partnership with United Nations in India and United Nations Environment Programme, presented the latest ‘Bandit’ Collection that was a show stopping line of unbelievable creativity at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week Sustainable Fashion Day.

“The Shourai Collection”, which literally means ‘The Future’ revealed how new designs and materials will be the mainstay of the future – in complete sync with R|Elan being the fabric of the future. Satyajit once again used his trademark tarpaulin and added billboard flex, used canvas and car seat belts to turn them into amazing fashion items.

Colour was brought in with great practical use when the duffels, backpacks and cross-body bags zipped through the show. A very stylish raincoat was added to complete the look of the colourful abstract printed line that merged cleverly, to show the many paths to sustainability

Exhibiting his unique creative talent, Satyajit unveiled the piece de resistance of his line – a jewellery collection dreamt up from aircraft aluminium. The jewellery line also used unconventional aluminium and copper combining them with rich gold and diamonds.

Yet, it seems there was no stopping Satyajit’s unlimited visions! The designer did not curtail his creativity to just jewellery and accessories. He turned his designing skills onto an unconventional territory and introduced fountain pens created from aircraft aluminium, brass and even artillery shells and wood from handloom spindle.

The film showcased was not just about the future of sustainable design, but about youth and their very alternative aspirations. The film showcases a day in the life of skateboarders - their trials, triumphs and zeal to better their craft. Bandit is a young, urban, street brand and Goa being their home, they aimed to highlight a different and perhaps inconspicuous side of Goa.