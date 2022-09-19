Learn From Mouni Roy How to Style Your Hair in Different Ways

Is there any need to give an introduction to Bollywood diva, Mouni Roy? Obviously, a big no. She is a fashion freak. She has the power to carry any outfit with much ease and confidence. She puts her makeup on point and never disappoints her fans. Here are some best hairstyles, that Mouni Roy has done and my dear readers, you can also take some inspiration from her.

Just a simple centre parted hairstyle will also give a cool look. Mouni Roy donned a stylish outfit and left her tresses loose.

OMG! She is gorgeous right? She donned a pink coloured bikini outfit and tied her hair with a ribbon.

Mouni Roy looks completely traditional here. She donned a light-hued lehenga and coming to the hairstyle she went with a bun hairstyle and added gajra. Isn't she looking pretty?

Soft curls with saree also look great. Mouni Roy wore a saree and gave soft curls to her tresses.

Here is one type of bun hairstyle. Mouni Roy wore a saree and went with centre parted bun hairstyle. She didn't add any accessories to her hair but added chunky ear rings.