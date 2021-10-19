Hyderabad: Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair (HJF 2021), the premium B2B jewellery trade show of South India, commenced its 13th edition today at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), Novotel, Hyderabad. Chief Guest – Ms. Abhilasha Bisht, IPS, Additional Director General of Police, Telangana State Police; Special Guests – Mr. Varghese Jos Alukkas, CMD, Joyalukkas Jewellery and Ms. Nirupa Bhatt, Executive Coach & Strategic Adviser, Leadership Circle Practitioner and Gem & Jewellery Industry Expert; Mr. Mahendra Tayal, President, Hitech City Jewellers Manufacturers Association; Mr. Mukesh Agarwal, Convener, Hitech City Jewellers Manufacturers Association; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India and Ms. Pallavi Mehra- Group Director, Informa Markets in India inaugurated the fair in the presence of other dignitaries from the jewellery trade.

Organised by Informa Markets in India, over the years the Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair has been a great platform for both buyers and sellers to connect, exchange ideas, discover upcoming trends and generate business opportunities. For the trade buyers it’s a one-stop shop solution to witness, experience and place orders of their choice from an exclusive artisans collection.



Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair, India’s premium B2B jewellery exhibition is being held in association with the Hitech City Jewellery Manufacturers Association (HJMA), Telangana Bullion Gems & Jewellery Federation and India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). The show has witnessed participation from Indian cities such as Mumbai, Jaipur, New Delhi, Thrissur, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat and Bangalore.



This year, over 500 + traditional, modern and innovative leading designer brands from across the country have showcased over 50,000 of their finest jewellery and artisanal collections. The exhibitors comprised jewellery brands, fine finished Jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, importers and exporters, jewellery manufacturers, machinery manufacturers, diamond, gemstone, loose stones and pearls manufacturers, precious metal and jewellery mounting traders, packaging and display, hallmarkers, assayers and representatives from trade and government bodies.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 13th edition of HJF, Ms. Abhilasha Bisht, IPS, Additional Director General of Police, Telangana State Police said, “I am delighted to be a part of this exhibition and congratulate Informa Markets in India for setting up such a wonderful show -- the Hyderabad Jewellery pearl and Gem Fair. These exhibitions are very important as they tend to connect the retailers to manufacturers from across the country and help create a platform to showcase unique designs. Today, exhibitors participating in this fair have arrived at a stage where they can proudly say that they have a hallmark which signifies trust and transparency and can easily trade and conduct business.”

Speaking at the inauguration of the 13th edition of HJF, Ms. Nirupa Bhatt, Executive Coach & Strategic Adviser, Leadership Circle Practitioner and Gem & Jewellery Industry Expert said, “I want to compliment Informa Markets in India for bringing the Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl and Gem Fair to the city. As the younger generation is looking for new designs, I would urge all jewellers to continue to bring in distinctive and innovative designs and create a niche segment for pearls.”

Speaking at the inauguration of the 13th edition of HJF, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “India is leading the number one position among the top exporters in cut & polished diamonds and second position in gold jewellery, silver jewellery and lab grown diamonds. The second quarter of 2021 has been satisfactory for businesses as establishments were better prepared for lockdowns compared with 2020. Total jewellery demand in terms of volume increased by 25% YoY to 55 tonnes in the second quarter of 2021. The recent move by the Indian Government making hallmarking mandatory for Gold Jewellery and Artefacts, we believe, this is an important step for a country like India where gold is purchased from organised as well as unorganised players. It will standardize the purity of gold jewellery and lead to a more structured sector, creating a fair ecosystem for smaller jewellers and the community at large. HJF 13th edition is representing world class manufactures & Wholesalers who are showcasing the latest trends in this glittering sector. We are excited with our restart 2.0 to bring back HJF in its 13th edition in the city of pearls in the in-person format again strictly following all the safety norms. Over the last 13 years, HJF has been a gateway to the Indian jewellery market, with a special focus on south India’s repertoire, and an excellent platform for generating business opportunities.”

Speaking at the inauguration of the 13th edition of HJF, Mr. Mahender Tayal, President HJMA, Regional Chairman South GJEPC said, HJF has delivered amazing result over the years, the feedback from the buyers and Manufacturers are very good. This is a great platform for the manufacturers, Wholesalers, retailers and designers to come along and network together. It is giving an opportunity to each and everyone in the Industry to contribute towards business growth.



This year, the B2B fair has witnessed participation from exhibitors that include prominent names such as Anmol Jewellers, Hunar Gold, Mukesh & Brothers, M/S Devansh creation, Mahavir gold, Kallp jewellers, Sri Vijay durga maha Shakti jewellers & exporters, Shree Durga jewellers, Anantam jewels private limited, Kalavathi Jewellers amongst others. At HJF 2021, the Gems and Jewellery industry will

wtiness the launch new initiative - Power of Young – Jewellers Think Tank. An exclusive event on the evening of Day 1, it will celebrate the inspiring achievements of budding young jewellers in the Indian Gem and Jewellery industry, especially those from South India.

The HJF formed an intrinsic part of the ‘Festival of Business – Ushering Economic Resurgence’ campaign by Informa Markets in this festive season. Festival of Business is a medley of 10 back-to-back shows till October end across different verticals in the physical, digital and hybrid formats. It has been curated to help discover the joy of in-person re-union, cementing bonds, networking, driving business objectives, spotting innovations through touch and feel, gathering marketing intelligence, and arriving at customized solutions through different platforms under the umbrella of each B2B show.



HJF 2021 is amply supported by its AllSecure & Travel Safety Guidelines – a safety standard initiative by Informa for its exhibitors, attendees, visitors, speakers or sponsors, customers who visited to the event. This has been introduced to conduct physical trade exhibitions amidst the new normal and has a detailed set of enhanced measures. AllSecure provides attendees the reassurance and confidence that they are participating in a safe and controlled environment. These international protocols are based on the broader principles of Physical Distancing, Protect & Detect, Cleaning & Hygiene and detailed Communications on these principles.

Industry speaks at HJF 2021:

Mr. Mukesh Agarwal, Vice president- Hitech City Jewellery manufacturers Association (HJMA) & Director, Swaroop Jewellers said, we are glad to be associated with Informa markets in India from last 12 years. HJF is one of the landmark show for Hyderabad jewellery manufacturers, year-on-year it has gained immense popularity and it is indeed one of the biggest jewellery fair in South India.

Mr. Himanshu Bapna, Director, Shree Kalptaru Jewellers (I) Private limited, said, we are representing in HJF for last many years. In all the editions we have received really great response from the retailers coming in this exhibition from several parts of the country. This is a very good platform to grow business for everyone associated with jewellery Industry.

Mr. Vijay Kumar Jain, Owner- Mukesh & Brothers Jewellers – HJF is one of the best jewellery exhibition which happens in the southern market. It has helped us to build up clientele in South India, along with Telangana, AP, Karnataka & other states. We have been participating in the show for last so many years now and we are getting amazing response from it. Our experience in HJF is phenomenal.