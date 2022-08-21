Guess The Price Of Tamannaah's Blazer?

Is there any need to give an introduction to Tamannaah Bhatia's style? Obviously, a big No. She is a fashion freak. She never steps back to experiment with her looks and style. If you look at her Instagram, we bet you will be scrolling time and again to get some inspiration from her style. Recently, the F3 heroine attended the premiere of The Rings of Power. She turned everyone's heads towards her with her look. She picked a teal blue pantsuit for the event. The pantsuit consisted of a blazer and pants. The blazer has satin lapels and has embellishments on the shoulders. The sleeves also have satin detailing.

Coming to her makeup, she kept it subtle but on point. She gave orange eyeshadow, a hint of mascara, blush, and highlighter. She added a dash of pink hue to her lips. She tied her hair in a half-updo and didn't go much with accessories. She just added statement diamond earrings. For a stylish walk, she slipped into heels. On an overall note, the actress looked fabulous and scored good marks on the fashion scale. Here is Tamannaah Bhatia's look.

Now, my dear readers, the question is about the cost of Tamannaah's blazer. Don't scratch your heads... We are here to tell you. The Twilight Teal Jacket is available on Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna's website for Rs 93,000.

On the professional front, Tamannaah was last seen in F3 and the film turned out as a superhit. She will be seen in Gurthunda Seethakalam, Babli Bounder, Bole Chudiyan, Plan A Plan B, and Bhola Shankar. Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most talented actresses in the south Indian film industry.