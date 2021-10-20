Festive Gifting Ideas From ASICS Lite Show Collection for The Fitness Enthusiast

With festival of lights just around the corner, most of us are wondering what to gift your loved ones, ASICS has got you covered with its new Lite Show collection featuring some trending apparel and shoes like ASICS Nimbus 23, Kayano 28 and Glidride 2 amongst other exciting stuff! The collection has special reflectors and neon highlights to enable the safety of runners while they are on the roads in the dark.

The GEL-KAYANO 28 LITE-SHOW shoe creates a stable stride that moves you towards a balanced mindset. Practical for early morning or evening runs, this model's reflective details improve visibility in low-light settings. Featuring a lower-profile external heel counter, this piece cradles your foot with improved rearfoot support.

Starting from INR, 14,999/-

The GEL-NIMBUS 23 LITE-SHOW running shoe continues to keep your body and mind moving more comfortably. It's a smooth trainer that's designed to go the distance. Practical for early morning or evening runs, this model's reflective details improve visibility in low-light settings. The softer engineered mesh and flexible midfoot panel make these shoes more comfortable during longer runs.

Starting from INR, 14,999/-

The GLIDERIDE 2 LITE-SHOW shoe is designed to help you move towards a positive mindset with less energy. The upper's engineered mesh creates a more comfortable fit while moving more naturally with the foot's motion. This version also features reflective details that allow you to stay more visible in low-light conditions.

Starting from INR, 13,999/-