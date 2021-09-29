Fashion up India: AJIO Hottest Big Bold Sale

Hyderabad: AJIO, India’s leading online fashion e-retailer, known for its on-trend, freshest styles and high-on fashion aesthetic is all set to get India to fashion up with the hottest fashion sale - Big Bold Sale from 30th September to 4th October 2021.

With the festive season around the corner, AJIO is all geared up to bring to its customers the best festive fashion and brands for Pujo to Dashami and Navratri to Dusherra. True to its name, the AJIO Big Bold Sale is fashion’s biggest and boldest sale to date with 50-90% off on the widest catalogue comprising 6,00,000+ styles from 2500+ brands.

Leaving no stone unturned and giving the most compelling reasons – unheard offers with reduced prices, hourly flash deals, assured gifts, rewards, and points - to customers across the country, the AJIO Big Bold Sale has styles from the world’s most loved brands such as GAS, Superdry, Steve Madden, Armani Exchange, Adidas, Levi’s, Nike and more at hard-to-miss prices.

Raising the bar to the next level, as part of the build-up to the sale event, AJIO organized daily flash deals and exclusive brand events such as GAS Free for 30 seconds, Gone in 60 seconds giving the consumer irresistible reasons to keep coming back to AJIO.

With this mega event, you will see actor and celebrated fashionistas, Sonam Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra along with popular icons - Guru Randhawa, Shruti Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal Mouni Roy, and Pratik Gandhi ushering in the festive season in style.

To enable customers to shop for all their festive needs - for family, friends, and home - AJIO is offering something for everyone in this festive edition of Big Bold Sale. You will find festive styles at slashed prices ranging from 50 to 90% off and unmatched deals on a wide catalogue on popular gifting categories such as t-shirts, jeans, and sneakers. Besides the prices, AJIO is also making bold moves in terms of launching many international brands during this sale.