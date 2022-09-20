Durga Puja Saree Look Inspiration from Mouni Roy

Bollywood beauty Mouni Roy knows how to grab the attention of stylish folks. Be it a traditional number or a modern outfit, she has the power to carry each and every outfit with much ease and confidence.

Dasara festival is around. So, most of the girls might be thinking about what to wear for Navratri. My dear readers, don't worry... Get some saree look inspiration from Mouni Roy.

Want to be simple yet stylish? Here is the look for you. Mouni Roy donned a simple plain saree and teamed it up with a sleeveless blouse. She left her tresses loose and added matching chunky earrings.

Are you the one who would like to shine in light-hued outfits? Here is the one for you my dear readers. Mouni wore an ivory mukaish and sequins saree and paired it up with an embellished blouse. She added a statement neckpiece and didn't go much with makeup and accessories.

Red suits best for most of people. Here is one red saree look from Mouni Roy's style file. She donned a red satin saree and coupled it up with an embroidered full-sleeved blouse. She added heavy earrings and added perfect dose of makeup.

Here are a few more saree looks from Mouni Roy.

Also Read: Khatron ke Khiladi Season 12 Battle Begins For Finalists