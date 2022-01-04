5 Homegrown Bag Labels Which Will Rule The Style in 2022

Handbags are a women’s best friend, not only does it add a boost of confidence but also stores in her entire world! There is a constant evolution in the entire handbag industry to offer sustainable, trendy, and chic bags.

With more and more consumers now focusing on buying homegrown labels to support #VocalforLocal, here are 5 homegrown bag labels to look out for in 2022!

1. STEM

A brand that crafts bags ethically by binding the Indian heritage along with sustainability and minimalism. The brand presents bags with deep aesthetics making the most out of Indian craftsmanship. They intend to preserve the authenticity of their craft and provide bags with innovative elements, classic shapes, and multi-functional features.

2. TheBagTales

TheBagTales is a label founded by two school friends with the thought of weaving a ‘tale’ in each of their collections. TheBagTales is one of the few Indian homegrown brands to make pure Sheesham Wood clutches. Their latest vegan collection called the ‘Work Wear Edit’ is aimed at young women and working professionals who are gearing up to go back to work in the new normal. The bags are handcrafted by Indian karigars and are made using premium croc textured vegan leather with Sheesham Wood handles.

3. Zouk

A 100% vegan brand that believes in Style with Substance. Zouk aims to present the rich Indian heritage in a modern avatar to everyone worldwide. The brand brings trendy bags for millennials with a twist of Indian tradition. The brand continues to explore Indian culture and tradition and pays tribute to it through its products.

4. MIO Borsa

MIO Borsa was founded with the concept of moving towards sustainable fashion without compromising on style and being cruelty-free. The bags are manufactured using PU and plant-based materials made out of pineapple leaves to give off the shine and illusion of ‘real leather’. One can find an array of subtle pastel hues, dynamic styles & environment-friendly bags.

5. Jute Smart

Based in Kolkata, Jute Smart is a brand that broke the stereotype of jute being only used as sacks and shopping bags. The bags are super chic and completely environment-friendly. The brand provides contemporary designs with qualitative reliability for the GenZ audience and aims to build conscious & sustainable fashion.