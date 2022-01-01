World's Largest Drinking Glass Pyramid Built by Dubai Hotel

Atlantis, The Palm and Moët & Chandon broke the Guinness World Records™ title for the world’s largest drinking glass pyramid at the Maison’s star-studded Effervescence event series at WHITE Beach, Atlantis, The Palm.

Under the magnificence of the resort’s Asateer Tent, 120 VIPs donning glamorous gowns and dapper suits raised a glass to 2022 as they bore witness to the unveiling of the world’s largest drinking glass pyramid. Officially verified on the night by Guinness World Records™, guests watched in awe as 54,740 glass coupes towering over 8.23 metres high were filled from a luminescent jeroboam of Moët & Chandon. Beating the previous Guinness World Records™ title of 50,116 glasses set in Madrid in 2017, a team of six from Dutch company Luuk Broos Events spent five days and over 55 man-hours meticulously stacking the glittering tower of coupes ahead of the grand unveiling.

The record-breaking attempt was conceived as part of Moët & Chandon’s Effervescence celebrations, a series of sparkling soirées set to pop up in over 20 cities, including London, Hong Kong, Toronto, Madrid, Moscow, Johannesburg, and Mexico City throughout 2021/22. With many UAE celebrities, media and VIPs in attendance, guests were invited to sip champagne on the sandy shores of Dubai’s leading beach club, WHITE Beach, before embarking on an immersive experience featuring musical performances and elegant entertainment.

As guests moved into the resort’s majestic Asateer tent, ballerinas draped in glitter and gold twirled around the 8.23-metre-high tower of coupes as Guinness World Records™ oversaw the ceremonious pouring before announcing the record. Following the triumph Timothy Kelly, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Atlantis Resorts and Residences said: “Following what has been a challenging year for us all, it’s a pleasure to stand here today toasting to the dawn of 2022. Tonight, we join our valued partner and fellow masters of celebration, Moët & Chandon, in creating a moment in history, born from our mutual vision of celebrating togetherness. The champagne tower is traditionally a beacon of greatness and generosity, and we’d like to toast to a new year filled with both in abundance”.

Whilst Moët & Chandon did not invent the champagne pyramid, it’s a symbol that the brand has appropriated since the late 1950s with the house perfecting the art of creating ever-taller champagne pyramids, breaking records in the process. Laurent Dominguez, General Manager, Moët Hennessy Middle-East, said: “A symbol of celebration and generosity, Champagne Pyramids are deeply-rooted in Maison history and DNA. In 1983, to mark its 240th anniversary, Moët & Chandon established the first world record for the highest champagne pyramid with 2,757 crystal glasses. Almost 40 years later and alongside our valued partner and iconic destination resort, Atlantis, The Palm, we are thrilled to perpetuate this heritage and create a new milestone with this daring attempt.”

Pravin Patel, Official Adjudicator at Guinness World Records™ said: “Huge congratulations to all those involved for achieving the largest drinking glass pyramid. It takes some considerable planning and organization to pull off a feat of this magnitude. The strict guidelines provided by Guinness World Records™ has been observed to the letter, and it was a pleasure to witness such a dedicated team at work. Congratulations, you are Officially Amazing™.”

Lotte Broos, Luuk Broos Events said: “It has been a pleasure working with such a driven and enthusiastic team and we are so pleased that as the five-time record holders, we have managed to break yet another Guinness World Record™ for Moët & Chandon and Atlantis, The Palm. What a great start to 2022! Building a tower of this size is no small undertaking and over half of our team are actually made up of surgeons due to the level of discipline, focus and a steady hand that it requires….especially for the last few meters”

Following the grand unveiling, the glass tower will remain in place until 1st January at the resort’s annual New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, featuring a guest performance by international singer Robbie Williams. Following this, in support of Atlantis, The Palm’s sustainability initiative, The Atlantis Atlas Project, all 54,740 coupe glasses will then be recycled by a local glassblower and transformed into refillable glassware for Atlantis, The Palm’s 1,548 rooms and suites.

