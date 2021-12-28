Winter-ful Skincare tips Sara Ali Khan Swears by For Soft & Happy Skin

Winters are the favorite time of the year for everyone, meeting friends and families, enjoying warm, cozy treats while basking in the sun and most importantly enjoying the seasonal weather change. But, all the fun, festivities, and excitement aside, the harsh, dry weather often leaves skin feeling dull & dry.

In such a scenario, how do Bollywood icons maintain the glow and the freshness of their skin despite rough winter months and manage to retain the luster all the time?

Here are some easy steal-worthy tips Sara Ali Khan swears by for a happy and healthy skin:

Hydrate yourself: Drinking water is something we often forget in the hustle of a busy life. Water helps in flushing out all the toxins from the body, giving it a natural glow inside and out. It flushes out impurities from your body and also improves your immune system, making it strong to fight against bacteria caused by diseases during winters. Drinking enough water also helps to retain the moisture giving your skin the happy and healthy glow.

Adequate sleep: Never compromise on your beauty sleep. It’s ideal to get eight hours of sleep, but six hours of undisturbed sleep is a must. Sleep prompts an increased blood flow which further lets the body pump oxygen to the surface, thus repairing damage suffered through the day. Getting that adequate sleep makes everything feel and look better, not just physically but also mentally.

Protect with extra layering: Winter is all about slaying your woolens, but the rough material might keep you cozy and warm in the winter, but as it rubs against the skin throughout the day, can lead to irritation. Always wear a protective layer underneath to prevent chafing and irritation.

Rejuvenate: Hot water showers are the most tempting during the winters. But long and hot water shows damage your skin. Long bathing showers and wrong bathing products can leave your skin dull and dry. A quick lukewarm shower and right bathing products like Fiama’s Gel Bars and shower gel range with skin conditioners will leave your skin feeling soft and happy! Also, don’t forget to pat your skin dry once out of the shower.

So, it is time to take extra care of our skin and follow basic routines to keep our skin happy even in this chilly weather. A little effort and time can go a long way in making your skin weatherproof.