Wacoal Launches Its New Spring Summer’22 Collection

Lingerie is a key wardrobe essential—after all, it’s the first thing you put on and the last thing you take off every day – and Wacoal’s entire design philosophy compliments the multiple roles women play in their lives. Think simple yet appealing styles that provide the right support and come in a wide range of sizes.

In recent years, the emphasis on lingerie has evolved from how it makes you look to how it makes you feel when you wear it. The right lingerie can have an effect on your body language, mood, confidence and self-esteem. It can also make us feel liberated, comfortable and ready to take on any challenges fearlessly. Lingerie is an essential aspect of every woman's life since it gives us a sense of empowerment. Wearing exquisite lingerie let’s you embrace the power of Feminity.

Keeping these sentiments of women in mind, Wacoal has launched a new Spring-Summer collection that’s inspired by the woman of today, the many aspects of her personality and the various roles she plays in curating her rounded, fulfilling life. The lingerie has been designed to seamlessly flow with her, through her days and tasks, passion and occasions, keeping her comfortable and stylish all the way. With this new range, Wacoal solidifies its position as the perfect match for modern women, with #AFineFit for their shape and lifestyle.

Appealing to modern women, Wacoal’s commitment has always been to provide innerwear that caters to their requirements such as good quality, perfect fit, the right support, comfort, contemporary design, and varied silhouettes.

Wacoal's latest collection aspires to enchant women with #AFineFit, encouraging them to prioritize their comfort. The collection has a wide range of empowering colours, beautiful intricate designs, and easy fits that make them both effortless and luxurious to wear. This elegant range is inclusive and has something for every woman’s needs.