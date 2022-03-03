Vogue Eyewear Celebrates International Women’s Day 2022

Celebrate the occasion of Women’s Day 2022 with exciting offers from Vogue Eyewear on ajio. com as you choose from a versatile range of trendy eyewear styles to express your unique selves!

Crafted by experts and specially curated for the occasion, each style from the selection is a must-have to elevate your eyewear game this season. The range of bold, chic, and elegant eyewear styles are available in a variety of classic and avant-garde frames, playful designs and a mix of gradient lenses to compliment every woman’s summer wardrobe.

Sunglasses are undeniably the perfect accessories that take your entire outfit up a notch! No matter the style you choose, they add the perfect finishing touch to beat the heat, provide sun protection, and add that touch of glam and fashion appeal.

These fresh styles from Vogue Eyewear are also the perfect choice to pamper yourself or the favourite women in your lives! Make the day more special by gifting a statement piece from this selection of fashionable sunglasses from Vogue Eyewear.

VO4199S – With a rose-gold frame and pink gradient lenses this style is the perfect add-on to your summer wardrobe. The eyewear is also available in a gold frame with gradient brown lenses, silver frame with blue gradient lenses, black frame with grey lenses, and gold frame and brown lenses.

VO5338S - Loading up on high-volume style, this trendy glam-chic shape needs just one look, and it’s perfectly clear. Filling in the bold, soft angle squared frame with contemporary appeal and dark passepartout color textures gives it irresistible fashion appeal.

VO5353S – An absolute classic and all-time favourite this style is available in black frames with grey gradient lenses, dark havana frame with brown gradient lenses, red frame with pink gradient lenses,

violet frame with violet gradient lenses and blue frame with blue gradient lenses.

VO5377S - Always turning heads, the cat never gets old. Featuring a sensual new touch texture and bold beveled brow, glowing transparent or opal nuances, and colorful gradient shades give this glam, diva-inspired shape trendy flair, black or heritage Havana options guarantee seasonless appeal.

The special offer on purchase of Vogue Eyewear on ajio.com is valid from 4th - 8th March 2022

Official Instagram page: @vogueeyewear | Hashtag: #LetsVogue

Also Read: Gifting Options From Evara’s Celestial Inspired Pieces For Women’s Day