Styling Tips for Holi 2022

Holi 2022: Since the festival of colours is around the corner, it's time for us to dive into a pool of colourful water, play with colours, and balloons.

Remember the famed Bollywood Holi songs, Holi khele Raghuvira and Balam Pichkari? There is hardly any Holi party whose playlist doesn’t include these playful-and-flirty songs. Nothing can beat the enigma and magic of the whitest white outfits for Holi.

People usually don’t flaunt new clothes for Holi celebrations, as they do mind ruining them with colours. However, the country’s love affair with Bollywood has inspired people to buy new clothes, especially for the festival of colours. For the past few years, instead of wearing their old clothes to Holi parties, people have opted for a new outfit and look.

As Holi is around the corner, so is the need for style tips. It's the day to look your quirky best. To help you decide on the styling ideas and outfits, here are some interesting tips and tricks for getting the Holi party-ready.

What to Wear?

Cotton is undoubtedly the best fabric for Holi. It is stylish yet comfortable, and it keeps you cool while enjoying the open-air fun that is brought by the festival.

Women can dress up in a plain white suit with a printed dupatta that is rich in hues to add a dash of peppiness to the festive celebrations. If you want to carry a chic look, you can wear a pair of hot pants with a vibrant tee, just like the gorgeous Deepika Padukone did in the song Balam Pichkari.

If you have sensitive skin and you want to minimise the damage that can be caused to your skin due to chemicals, then go for a pair of linen pants with cotton or rayon tunics or a palazzo with a long kurta. If you want to wear a trendy outfit with a touch of ethnicity, go for an ethnic skirt with a tank top. You can accessorise it with funky jewellery and colourful bangles.

Make sure to wear clothes that have full sleeves or full coverage. Avoid wearing clingy or transparent clothes because they could make you feel uncomfortable after getting drenched.

If you want to protect your skin from the onslaught of obstinate colours, then Holi is probably not the right time to flaunt your pretty legs. You can thank us later for this style tip as it will reduce your bathroom struggles to get rid of all those colour stains.

A Twist with Accessories

Fashion demands a twist. You can add accessories to nail your look this Holi.

Go for funky sunnies to add a touch of glam to your look. Classic aviators can also help you steal the limelight. Also, glasses will protect your eyes from harsh chemicals.

Caps and Bandanas: Nowadays, these accessories have become a top trend for summer. These are the best headgears for preventing colour damage to your hair. You can also tie the bandana around your neck to protect it against sunburn.

Flip Flops: Were you thinking of wearing one of those fancy pumps or sneakers? Don’t do that! You will get many chances to wear and show off your footwear but go for flip flops this Holi. It will make you feel more at ease because soaked pumps or sneakers can cause more damage to your skin, including the formation of blisters, tears, and deep painful cracks.

Hairstyles for Holi

"Shield and protect" should be the mantra for your hair every Holi. This can be done by applying coconut oil beforehand. Bring out that hidden hairstylist in you and nail the look with a braided bun or a double French braid. This is certainly the best way to protect your tresses from the onslaught of chemically made colours.

Don't Forget To Shield Your Nails!

Your nails, like your face and limbs, require proper protection both before and after the holiday season. Hands dipped in coloured and coloured water for hours can cause long-term damage to your nails. To protect your nails from stubborn colour stains, paint them with some bright hues. You can use bold and contrasting colours inspired by Holi. Let the splash of paint save your nails.

I hope you have understood and have got some style ideas for this Holi. May this festival of colours bring joy, happiness, and peace to each of our lives. Use natural colours as they will not cause much harm to your skin. Stay healthy and stay safe

- The author, Manali Sanghavi, is a fashion designer and stylist. She is a managing partner at EKAMPH.