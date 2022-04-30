SELECTED HOMME Raises Style Quotient with Brand Ambassador Saif Ali Khan

SELECTED HOMME, a premium European Menswear brand has launched their new store at Fort, in an iconic building- Brady House. Nestled in the heart of South Mumbai brimming with old town charm and quiet sophistication, the SELECTED store is complemented with crisp interiors, distinguishing décor and an immaculate display of timeless menswear classics, tailor-made to the sartorial and discerning tastes of the Modern Man. The momentous launch saw Brand Ambassador Saif Ali Khan present to inaugurate the store and give people a glimpse of the new collection from SELECTED HOMME.

The latest collection at the store offers an array of fresh looks that are perfect for every occasion. The range exhibits versatility and fine tailoring with progressive details. The brand offers must have work-staples that seamlessly transition from work to leisure. One can find everything from a crisp white shirt which is a mainstay in every man’s wardrobe to well-fitted trousers in different hues. Bespoke blazers and suits that are easy on the eyes impart a refined yet understated look. The brand displays a curated selection of shirts, blazers, jeans, t-shirts, chinos, tailoring and much more.

Speaking on the launch, Vineet Gautam- CEO & Country Head, BESTSELLER India says, “We are ecstatic for SELECTED HOMME to find a new destination at a heritage building like Brady House in Mumbai and who better to commemorate this launch than our brand ambassador, Saif Ali Khan who perfectly embodies the SELECTED HOMME spirit of being classic, sophisticated and absolutely stylish. We look forward to celebrating many more milestones like this”

Also commenting on the occasion, Saif Ali Khan, Brand Ambassador, SELECTED HOMME added “I’ve been a long time loyalist of Selected Homme, so I’m really happy to represent the brand. SELECTED HOMME perfectly exemplifies the modern man of today: self-confident, authentic and approachable. The brand is an extension of my personal beliefs and so it’s my joy to commemorate the launch of the all-new Brady House store, that too in person after the last few years “