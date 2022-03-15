Sara Ali Khan Turns Investor For Fashion Label The Souled Store

The Souled Store, India’s most popular casual wear and pop-culture apparel brand is set to welcome aboard Sara Ali Khan as an equity partner. The rising new-gen starlet invests an undisclosed amount in the brand, giving The Souled Store a significant investment push and boosting the brand’s celebrity star power.

Given The Souled Store’s massive popularity, growing brand equity, and Sara’s love for all things pop culture, the collaboration is a definite win.

Started by four pop culture enthusiasts, Vedang Patel, Harsh Lal, Aditya Sharma and Rohin Samtaney, The Souled Store is India’s largest online merchandising platform with licenses such as Disney, Warner Bros., WWE, IPL, Viacom18 and more under its roster.

Since its inception, The Souled Store has been setting new benchmarks every year, with its last highlight being a multi-crore funding of INR 75 Crores from Elevation Capital that has also paved the way for other D2C brands to dream big. The brand has also introduced a series of stellar campaigns featuring OTT and YouTube superstars Ashish Chanchlani, Mithila Palkar (Little Things), Ayush Mehra (Call My Agent: Bollywood), Barkha Singh (Engineering Girls S2), Ahsaas Channa (Girls Hostel) and others.

Commenting on the partnership, Sara Ali Khan, said, “I am delighted to partner with The Souled Store. In a short span of time, the brand has carved a niche for itself in the casual wear space. Being an ardent pop-culture lover, and a firm believer in originality and comfort being as important as fashion, I see the brand as a perfect fit to invest in. I look forward to being part of the TSS family.”

On the appointment of Sara Ali Khan, Rohin Samtaney, Co-Founder, The Souled Store said, “We are ecstatic to welcome Sara on board, she has definitely upped the ante when it comes to her love for fashion and styling. Her quirky and experimentative styling best reflects our brand image; we couldn’t have found a better investor and partner. We expect this collaboration will lead to great things together.”

The brand’s current product portfolio includes top wear, bottom wear, innerwear and active wear for men and women.

As a brand, The Souled Store strongly believes in the power of an omnichannel presence. It has successfully built a customer base of 4+ million.