A person's hairstyle is often considered a resemblance to his inner personality, for even those who don't apply as little as a face or hair cream do not like to compromise on how their strands are arranged atop. This, however, is often an issue for those with curly hair, who do not have many options when it comes to hairdo. Fact though is that if taken care of in the right way, even curly hairs can appear and feel as lovely as those relatively straight. A technique that has proven quite effective in this regard of late is co-washing aka condition washing, without applying any shampoo. We have compiled a list of some of the best natural co-wash solutions for your lovely hairs, take a look:

Surya Brasil conditioner

Surya Brasil Color Fixation Restorative Conditioner is formulated with a high concentration of botanical moisturising components like jasmine, arnica, chamomile, and Brazil nuts. This conditioner, designed specifically for damaged coloured hair, is capable of restoring vitality while rice proteins build a moisturising layer that reconstructs the damaged strands. Natural components like Amazonian buriti oil and cupuaçu butter protect strands from UV radiation while also increasing the life of hair colour. Natural fatty acids also nourish them, allowing them to mend dry and damaged ends.

Mother Sparsh conditioner

Mother Sparsh Jabapushp Hair Conditioner contains natural components and Ayurvedic extracts like japapushpa, shikakai, draksha, karipatta and amla, which condition and restores limp, dull, dehydrated or fragile strands. The conditioner provides sufficient hydration to the hair, giving it a shiny appearance and additional bounce. Mother Sparsh Jabapushp Hair Conditioner is ideal for hair that has been treated, coloured, or has a variety of textures.

Wow Skin Science conditioner

All-natural concentrated organic virgin coconut and avocado oil are used in Wow Skin Science's hair conditioner. To ensure optimal performance, Wow Hair Conditioner contains certified bio-actives wheat protein, virgin coconut oil, avocado oil, sweet almond oil, castor oil, jojoba oil, and argan oil. It restores split ends, breakage, frizz, and other issues in both men and women. Organic virgin coconut oil, avocado oil, and wheat protein are infused with no sulphates or parabens.

Forest Essentials conditioner

Forest Essentials Bhringraj & Shikakai Hair Conditioner contains coconut milk, liquorice, shikakai and bhringraj. This hair conditioner restores and nourishes the hair from the inside out. By stimulating hair roots and restoring dry, dull, and damaged hair, Kalonji Seed Oil enhances hair structure. Hair is deeply repaired and nourished with this Ayurvedic formula. It detangles dry, damaged hair and makes it more manageable. This combination improves the texture of the hair and gives it a lovely gloss. The conditioner is free of chemicals, parabens, and petrochemicals.

Mamaearth conditioner

Argan is a time-tested ingredient for treating frizzy hairs, thus Mamaearth Argan hair conditioner with apple cider vinegar is your best bet for taming frizzy hairs. The conditioner's antioxidants and Vitamin E help the strands maintain their natural volume and flexibility. It also contains apple cider vinegar, which helps to treat split ends while also correcting the pH balance of the scalp. Dry hair has also been reported to benefit from the conditioner. It has been dermatologist-tested and is suited for all hair types.