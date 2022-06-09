Mouni Roy is BRYAN & CANDY Brand Ambassador

New Delhi: One of India’s leading bath and body care brands, Bryan & Candy has established its name with a premium range of bath & body care products. The brand has now roped in Bollywood actress Mouni Roy as their brand ambassador of their Luxury Foaming Body wash, Bath & Shower gels, pH 5.5 Bathing bars, and Fragrance candles categories. The ‘Gold’ actress has endorsed the bestsellers of Bryan & Candy including Luxury Foaming Body Wash, Luxury Aromatic Fragrance Candles, Moisturising Bar, and the exclusive Gift Set. Endorsing the brand that redefines luxury and sophistication, Bryan & Candy’s Luxury Foaming Body Washes are the first of their kind to be launched in India. With ingredients like Pentavitin, provitamin B5, and pH 5.5 formula, the skin radiates glow and freshness throughout the day.

Roy, in the last few years, has garnered tremendous momentum, and leveraging her popularity, the luxury brand aims to maximize the reach of its products in the Indian market. After her successful carrier on television, Mouni Roy has proved her prowess as an actress in many successful films.

With distinguished fragrance options, the products of Bryan & Candy are suitable for all skin types. In addition, the Luxury Aromatic Fragrance Candles create warmth and can uplift anyone’s mood. Mr. Dipak Desai, Director of Bryan & Candy is overwhelmed with this association of Mouni Roy with Bryan & Candy. He shares, “Taking care of the whole body should not be a habit, but a daily ritual. Skin is the biggest organ in our body and the face is only 9% of it. I believe that the full-body needs to be pampered with the sheer goodness that it deserves not just the face. That is why Bryan & Candy has launched many luxury products in the bath & body category to nourish & pamper the entire body.”

He furthermore stated that Mouni enjoys a great fan following among cinephiles and on social media. “Our products are enriched with the goodness of nature and science. We could not think of anyone better than Mouni Roy to endorse our brand. Through this endorsement, we are optimistic that the products of Bryan & Candy will reach a maximum audience across the Indian cities and towns”, Mr. Desai added.

The bath and body care products of Bryan & Candy nourish the skin and give a feeling of relaxation to one’s body and soul. As Bryan & Candy continues to bring the finest and eco-friendly skin and body care products, it is eventually acing its game by reaching potential customers.

And now with Mouni Roy being the face of the brand, expect nothing but wonders for the brand in terms of popularity & sales. Some of the other premium products of Bryan & Candy include body mists, face scrubs, sugar body scrubs, home spa and bathtub kits. Giving a clear message to pamper and rejuvenate one’s mind, body, and soul, Bryan & Candy has undoubtedly become one of India's trusted bath and body care brands.