Miss World America 2021 Winner Shree Saini Arrives To Rousing Reception At Home 

Indo - American Shree Saini, who made the country proud by winning the Miss World America 2021 and landed here to a warm welcome, thanked friends, relatives and fans for showering her with love. "I thank each and everyone who came to welcome me. It was overwhelming and I am grateful for your support. Thank you for showering me with all your love," Shree said in a statement.

Shree Saini received a grand welcome at her home, where the entire neighbourhood showed up to wish her. With a traditional welcome from family and friends , she cut a cake and spent time with family members, who had decorated the entire house in her honour. Shree was delighted to eat ghar ka khaana, something she said she had greatly missed while being away from home. Later in the evening, Shree attended a gala dinner, organised specially for her.

“Grateful for family, friends, Senators, Representatives, Commissioners who attended and sent blessings via Mail, for my grand Miss World America Homecoming Welcome.

Senator Manka Dhingra, Representative Alex Ybarra, Commissioner Cory Wright, Commissioner Neelam Chahlia gave incredible speeches. In attendance, there were also 5 loving nonprofits heads, whom I have had the honour of serving with for the last few years. Children Rights and You nonprofit director Paresh Mundade, Utsav Celebration nonprofit directors Arun Sharma and Seema Sharma, Aagman New Beginnings nonprofit director Dr. Priyanka Mishra and Abhishek Mishra, Indian American Association nonprofit director Vishwa Prasad and Vandana ji, Sadhana Prayer nonprofit director Piyali De, Jalsa Event Heads by Amit Upadyay and Priti Parikh. Thank you so much to our family friends Nidhi and Sujeet Kumar for hosting this event in 2 days! You are both definitions of LOVE. I will forever remember who encouraged me in my life's most precious moments”, Said Shree Saini.