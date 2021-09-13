Met Gala 2021: All You Need To Know

Met Gala 2021: The Met Gala, a benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, is dubbed "fashion's biggest night out" with good reason. The black-tie spectacle will be a fantastic evening to remember, as it returns in two parts after being cancelled last year owing to the pandemic. This year's high-voltage fashion and celebrity event will take place on September 13 (GMT) in a more intimate setting. That, however, is not the case for the next year. On May 2, 2022, a significantly larger edition of the gala will take place.

Theme:

In America: A Lexicon of Fashion is the theme of this year's show, which celebrates the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 75th anniversary. It's the first of a two-part mega-show that celebrates the importance and strength of American fashion.

Hosts:

Amanda Gorman, the 23-year-old US Presidential inaugural poet, Timothée Chalamet, the 25-year-old Dune actor, Naomi Osaka, the 23-year-old tennis champion and mental health activist, and Billie Eilish, the 19-year-old singer-songwriter will serve as hosts this year. Anna Wintour, Adam Mossari, the Head of Instagram, and designer Tom Ford, who will most likely be dressing numerous attending celebrities, will serve as honorary co-chairs for the event.

Covid Protocol:

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the guestlist for the event will be lower than normal. Guests will also be required to provide proof of vaccination, get a negative Covid-19 test result, and wear masks at all times except while eating. According to some sources, the guest list would be filled by young folks.

Where To Watch:

Vogue will Livestream the red-carpet event at 5:30 p.m. ET, while E! will cover it on television. The live broadcast will be presented by actor and recording artist Keke Palmer and actress, writer, and director Ilana Glazer for Indian viewers. They'll go live on Vogue's Twitter at 3 a.m. (IST) on September 14, 2021.

May to September:

The annual fundraising event is held on the first Monday in May every year. It does, however, fall on the second Monday of September this year. It's the first time the gala has been changed to a different month since May 2005, when the dates were formally switched from November to May.