How to Get Aishwarya Rai's Staple Makeup Look for Formal Christmas Party

Our introduction to the West and the world of fashion was through Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. We may have watched some of Hollywood's blockbuster films, but the distance between the two businesses narrowed when Ash moved on to work on Hollywood projects and bring honour to the country. Aishwarya Rai has always been the pinnacle of grace, elegance, and beauty, whether she was wearing the coveted Miss World crown or strutting down the Cannes International Film Festival runway.

The actress has since been much more choosy in her on-screen appearances, but she still makes a statement with her wardrobe choices, whether at the airport or red-carpet events. Aishwarya is frequently seen in a black costume with winged eyeliner and red lips, whether on the Cannes red carpet, industry events, wedding celebrations, or media contacts.

As the party season approaches, who better to turn to for inspiration than the former Miss Universe? So, here's Ash's go-to makeup routine in a step-by-step process.

Cleansing and toning your face is always the first step. In consideration of the weather, we recommend using a cream cleanser followed by a fruity toner.

After that, the essence and Vitamin C serum are applied. Apply some moisturiser and take a break to let your skin absorb the products you've applied to it.

Sunscreen should always be used after moisturiser.

Then, all over your face, including your eyelids, apply a primer.

Use a neutral foundation eyeshadow, such as a dark brown, and make sure it's nicely blended. Then, starting in the middle of your eyelid, draw eyeliner and shape it. After that, finish the inner corner of the eyes.

Apply a thick layer of mascara to your lashes. Then colour your top lash line with a kajal pencil.

Then, using a similar red lip liner, trace the lines of your lips and fill them in. After that, add a layer of lipstick.

Apply tissue paper to your lips, wipe them, then apply a little dusting of loose powder over the tissue paper.

Remove the tissue paper and reapply the lipstick in a new layer.

And there you have it. You're ready to go, and you look just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!