Homegrown Bohemian Luxe Label - CinCin | Fall/Winter Collection

Homegrown bohemian-luxe label Cincin has launched their F/W 2021 collection. A high-fashion, chic label that is impactful, unabashed and will evoke your inner maximalist.

The brand derives inspiration from the Aesthetic Movement of the 19th Century which led to the bohemian lifestyle, featuring ensembles that are comfortable and soft, and technicolor smorgasbord of psychedelic prints. Cin Cin’s signature designs are born out of imaginative creativity and yearns for individual freedom and dreams of Utopian ideals. It combines contemporary fashion with traditional craftsmanship.

Introducing their Fall 2021 collection - GulBaag, which includes flowy dresses and floaty silhouettes. The collection highlights the sense of freedom – in style and movement, through boho prints, layering and color fusion and along with easy-breezy silhouettes with fringes, floral and nomadic prints.

Collection Highlights

The 80's REDUX - All things bohemian, old school and OTT

Ethnic touches with floral and nomadic motifs - "Craftcore"

Emphasis on freedom of style and movement via flowy silhouettes of dresses, kurtis and kaftans

Transitional Fashion embracing Maximalism

Silhouettes designed to flatter the female form

The brand plays between the tension of tradition and modernity yielding some unlikely but gratifying dividends

This collection features the brand's familiar floaty dresses and paisley motifs appealing to a younger faster mood