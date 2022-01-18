First Ever Digital Reality Show Make Me Up on Hungama Play is a Big Move For Makeup Industry

Hungama Play, a leading video on demand platform owned by Hungama Digital Media, announced its first-ever digital reality show, ‘Make me up’. The show which went on air on December 10 is hosted by Aayush Kumar. The show witnesses a huge brongs together 16 contestants who will face 10 different challenges for a face-off between two make-up artists. 10 best makeup artists from across the country will be judging the show.

Hungama Play's first digital realiy show Make me Up will be all about drama, glitz and glamour.

Sakshipost exclusively spoke to some of the jury members from the show. Since this is the first of its kind, we asked them to tell us how different would this be as a reality show and here's what they had to say about it.

Chandni - this is a big move for the makeup industry. For the first time a platform like this has been created keeping the makeup artists in mind. I’m honoured to have been a part of this and wish the best. There have been many shows about fashion/ styling / modelling but this is the first of its kind in the makeup segment! It empowers budding artists & gives them visibility!

Anu - I feel this is like a breath of fresh air, new content & such a new idea! It will out-stand and act as a morale booster for many aspiring artists who have been striving to be recognised! Kudos

Guneet - In my experience, MakeMeUp has always come up with the most unique & different ideas, from organising the first ever Makeup Festival to now a reality show, only for makeup artists. It’s BIG! I congratulate the entire team & I am sure this show will do well!

Leena - Makeup for the very first time has been given recognition! Makeup & makeup artists are in themselves a big industry, MakeMeUp the show is a great initiative and I wish the very best for this show and I am extremely happy to have been a part of it. The show is not monotonous, it covers several genres of Makeup and that’s what makes it even more interesting!

Kriti - At the very onset, I was elated to be a part of it! This is going to change how the world looks at the beauty industry and will begin to recognise real talent! Makeup has a whole different audience, and I’m sure each one of them from this audience is going to be hooked!