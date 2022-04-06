Find #Therightswipe For You With Skin Loving Makeup By Plum

Introducing Plum’s first-ever lipstick collection – "Matte In Heaven Liquid Lipstick". Carefully formulated to be lightweight, non-sticky, and with a nourishing touch of Vitamin E, it's truly skin-loving! This liquid lipstick has a matte finish yet non-drying formula. It is transfer-proof and will last up to 8 hours after application. Free from known toxins like talc, parabens, and phthalates, this range is also 100% vegan and cruelty-free, like all makeup products by Plum.

A palette of highly pigmented shades handpicked to suit all Indian skin tones. This range includes 3 nudes (Lychee-Licious, Pa-pa-ya, and Cinnamon Pop), 3 pinks (Pink Martini, Grapeful, Very Berry), and 2 reds (Cherry On Top, Raspberry Rush) and 2 browns (Caramello, Cocoa Mocha).

Pick #TheRightSwipe for you from the newly launched ‘Matte in Heaven’ liquid lipstick range by Plum, sure to suit every occasion and mood!

Price - INR 499

Availability: Retail Store, Plumgoodness.com, sold exclusively on Nykaa

Link: Click Here