Ektaa R. Kapoor and Roposo Launch New Apparel Line Under EK Banner

Bengaluru / Singapore: TV Czarina Ektaa R. Kapoor and entertainment commerce platform Roposo today announced the launch of a new apparel line under their co-created brand ‘EK’. The EK clothing line, launched on Ektaa’s birthday, will offer women contemporary ethnic wear.

This follows closely on the heels of the highly successful launch of ‘EK’ in November 2021. Users have been loving EK’s products spanning home décor, furnishings, and wellness accessories. This success has been one of the big inspirations for Ektaa and Roposo to extend the EK brand to clothing.

Made with 100% cotton, EK’s three collections Charbagh, Siyahi and Kairi include products like kurtas, bottoms, and dupattas. They embody EK’s ethos of creating products that bring a sense of emotional wellness and positive energy to users. Like other EK products, its clothing line is crafted by local Indian artisans, in a way that blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern design elements. The Charbagh collection features beautiful floral and nature-themed prints representing serenity. The Siyahi print, the Indigo collection, brings joy and the Kairi collection has raw mango-themed prints evoking relaxation.

EK’s apparel line can be discovered on Roposo and on lock screen platform Glance, which have a combined user base of almost 200 million. EK products are also available on www.worldofek.com along with other e-commerce outlets.

Speaking about the new launch, Ektaa R. Kapoor said, “I am extremely thrilled to be growing EK – a brand I have co-created with Roposo - with the launch of our new apparel line. I am truly grateful for the success that EK has seen so far. Some of EK’s products, such as copper bottles, ran out of stock within the first month of their launch, and I was elated to see that one of the evil eye necklaces from the EK jewelry collection became a huge hit, especially after my friend and television star - Karan Kundra gifted it to Tejaswi Prakash. I hope that consumers will extend the same love to our apparel line as well.”

Mansi Jain, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Roposo added, “EK was the very first D2C brand we launched last year with the multifaceted Ektaa R. Kapoor under the Glance Collective umbrella. It is exhilarating to see it take the next step in a matter of months with the launch of the apparel line. Fashion is the fastest-growing live commerce category on Roposo and we expect to see strong traction for EK clothing as well.”

During the recently concluded ‘Glance LIVE Fest’ – India’s largest live, interactive festival on smartphone lock screens, Glance users got an exclusive opportunity to watch a live fashion show with EK apparel on display. In a special live show, Ektaa R. Kapoor took viewers down memory lane while speaking about her life’s highlights and her entrepreneurial journey.