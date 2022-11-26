Buying Trends in Online Sales

Bengaluru: Nykaa’s flagship and inarguably the biggest beauty sale in the country, Pink Friday, is currently live until 28th November on the website, app and Nykaa stores. The omnichannel consumer-tech company, and India’s most preferred beauty and lifestyle retailer today announced that on Day 1, they recorded 8 lakh orders, that is over 400 orders every single minute, a growth of 40% from last year’s Pink Friday.

Bringing a vast and diverse assortment of Indian and international beauty brands to the sale, this year’s Day 1 of Pink Friday saw more than 10 million visits, a growth of 37% from last year’s Pink Friday.

A slew of unmissable brand offers led to Nykaa clocking a growth of 34% in unique visitors from 4.3 million on last year’s Day 1 to 5.8 million this year. Among categories that did well compared to regular days, purchases of make-up, skincare and haircare rose dramatically by 14X, 12X and 9X respectively.

57% of the purchases were made by shoppers from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities collectively, reaffirming our confidence in the growing appetite for beauty in that market. Besides metros, the highest orders came from Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Guwahati and Jammu.

A Nykaa spokesperson said, “The phenomenal consumer response to our Pink Friday sale on Day 1, right after a successful festive season, reiterates our leadership in beauty. Along with unique deals, our unparalleled curations and interactive experiences such as Watch and Buy have driven extremely high engagement. Amplified by the enthusiastic shopping for the ongoing wedding season, the sale saw luxury brands and make-up scooped off our endless aisles at a significantly higher rate than non-sale days. Overall, we are observing that our offers are being received well by consumers and we are looking forward to offering them the best deals throughout Pink Friday.”

For those who are yet to shop during Pink Friday, the sale is live until 28th November. With jaw dropping discounts, budget buys and deals on global labels, we are ensuring that all beauty needs of our consumers are met! With deals across categories offering up to a whopping 50% off on top brands, Nykaa also has exciting price drops and flash sales every day.